Okanagan Music Rundown: From Lucky Monkey to Post Modern Connection, your week will be filled with great music

Last week was an amazing week for music. It started Thursday with Shakey Graves coming to town at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

He is so talented. How one man could stand on stage and have an entire audience hanging onto every note was magical to see and hear. I didn’t think it could get any better, and then the band came on and we were all blown away.

The next time he is in town I swear he will sell out Prospera Place.

I had the opportunity to speak with frontman Alejandro Rose-Garcia prior to his show, read about it in my article, Shakey Graves brings his musical evolution to the Okanagan Valley

Friday night at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub, Jesse Blashill opened for the Colour Tongues and he killed it. He covered Hey Jude by the Beatles, his rendition of it was beautiful and really showed off his vocal range. The Colour Tongues then took the stage and shred dueling guitars through until morning.

Moving on to this weekend, Kelowna’s Lucky Monkey will release their sophomore album, Nothing to Lose at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub Friday night.

There’s nothing primitive about a rock band whose lead singer struts onto the stage wearing a bowler hat.

When you watch Kassidy Hritzuk sing into Dylan Losell’s face, hardly catch Josh Evans eye from behind this hair as he whirls his drumstick the for the last song of the set and Ryan Zeleznik shreds the guitar like all six strings might snap simultaneously, you have Lucky Monkey.

Read the more about the band and what you can expect from their next album in my article, A bowler hat and rock-n-roll: Lucky Monkey is not your average primate

Post Modern Connection is featured in The NAC’s Dreamy Sessions Friday night. These guys are rising stars in Kelowna’s music scene.

With members hailing from different parts of the world, Post-Modern Connection converges in Kelowna to blend its cultures into a distinct sound.

Tega Ovie, from Nigeria, Georges Nasrallah from Lebanon, Steven Lin from Taiwan and Aaron Gordon from Canada let their different cultural backgrounds pour through their songs.

Read more about the band in my article, Post-Modern Connection bring their culture to the forefront of their music

Kelowna

Friday, March 29

Saturday, March 30

Sunday, March 31

Grimskunk and Ninjaspy at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Sam Thomas at The Vibrant Vine

Thursday, April 4

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

Penticton

Friday, March 29

The LYNNeS at The Dream Cafe

Saturday, March 30

Mason Burns at Copper Mug Pub

Roland Allen Rock-Trio at Sandman Hotel Penticton

Slocan Ramblers at The Dream Cafe

Sunday, March 31

Ben Caplan and Geoff Berner at The Dream Cafe

Tuesday, April 2

Judy Collins at The Dream Cafe

Vernon

Friday, March 29

Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery and Public House

Saturday, March 30

Sunday, March 31

Stickybuds at The Red Antler

Wednesday, April 3

Jam Night at The Kal

