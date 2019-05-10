Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

This week is going to be amazing.

Definitely start things off by checking out A Cosmic Microwave Pickle, Sweet Beast and Three Scotch In at Fernando’s Pub: they always put on a good show.

Saturday the only place to be will be the Neck of the Woods show at Munnin’s Post. Joining Apollyon is Majestic Downfall and Helevorn, who are on their first tours in Canada.

Majestic Downfall, spearheaded by metal veteran Jacobo Córdova, who stood as front man and creative director of the band, composing all facets of their joint discography, has now opened himself to collaboration with his band mates. He said it has made the last two albums they have released; Waters of Fate, 2018 and 2015’s When Dead, the best yet.

Read more about them in my article, Melodious and dark metal brought to Kelowna for first time

Helevorn was founded in Palma, Mallorca in 1999, and ever since the Spaniards have been creating songs that are both brutal and melodious.

The band’s guitarist, Sandro Vizcaino said that the band never shares their personal side in their music but instead they react to world events and the latest headlines in the news.

Read more about them in my article, Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour

Kelowna

Friday, May 10

Saturday, May 11

Sunday, May 12

Tuesday, May 14

Wednesday, May 15

Thursday, May 16

Penticton

Friday, May 10

Saturday, May 11

Wednesday, May 15

Thursday, May 16

Vernon

Friday, May 10

Saturday, May 11

Sunday, May 12

Tuesday, May 14

Wednesday, May 15

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna designer takes on Canadian fashion
Next story
Big brother, big winner: Kelowna local wins reality TV show

Just Posted

Motorized scooter accident sends elderly West Kelowna woman to hospital

The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon

Big brother, big winner: Kelowna local wins reality TV show

Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

Within Sight looks to spread positivity through metal music

The U.S. band will perform in Kelowna May 24

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny and warm

Warm weather continues this weekend throughout the Okanagan

Former Kids in the Hall actor to entertain Lake Country

Tickets for the Kids in the Hall star’s Creekside Theatre performance go on sale May 10

Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Humboldt Broncos players who loved the Okanagan to be honoured Wednesday

Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter will have bursaries in their names awarded Wednesday

No mystery to Salmon Arm lake but busy underlife

What’s been called the ‘Little Lake’ plays important role for the city

Salmon Arm church shooting victim speaks of gratitude and love

Parishioner whose leg was shot expresses his apprecation for community

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

‘It was brutal’: Vernon woman shocked after truck driver runs over duck

Woman expresses her shock after watching a duck be run over by a truck in downtown Vernon

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Most Read