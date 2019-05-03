Okanagan Music Rundown: From Rampant Lion to The Tea Party your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

Last weekend it was my birthday so I was only able to squeeze one show in however this week I plan on making up for it.

Friday night I plan on hitting a double header, first stop will be Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub to see The Post War and Rampant Lion then ending the night at Fernando’s Pub to see The Pack Ad and Ancient Engines.

Saturday there is no way I am missing Charlie Handsome and the Brats, I have heard so much about this band that I cannot wait to see them live.

On Tuesday I will be checking out The Tea Party.

One of the great rock’n’roll bands to come out of Canada doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

The Tea Party was founded in 1990 and received seven of their 13 JUNO Award nominations between 1994 and 1988. The band has stayed together longer than their idols, Led Zeppelin and The Beatles.

Their unmistakable guitar riffs infused with middle eastern, Celtic and Mediterranean music sets them apart from the rest. Their willingness to stand out from the rest offered rewards and now the band is revered internationally.

Read more about the band in my article The Tea Party lives on

Kelowna

Friday, May 3

The Goods at The Blue Gator

The Pack AD and Ancient Engines at Ferando’s Pub

The Post War and Rampant Lion at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

David Petovar at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Upper Mission

The Feels at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Poppa Dawg at The Vibrant Vine

Saturday, May 4

Gord Wilson at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Charlie Handsome and The Brats at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Tiny Islands and A Cosmic Microwave Pickle at Milkcrate Records

The Carbons, No Liars and Stasis at Fernando’s Pub

Jay Gavin and The Tired Sunday Choir at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Upper Mission

Sunday, May 5

Groceries and Katabat at Milkcrate Records

Monday, May 6

Tuesday, May 7

The Tea Party at The Kelowna Community Theatre

Wednesday, May 8

That Awful Variety Show at Flux 74

Thursday, May 9

Carter and The Capitals at Fernando’s Pub

Penticton

Friday, May 3

Willy Blizzard at The Dream Cafe

Saturday, May 4

Sugar Punch at Mile Zero Wine Bar

Tavis Weir at The Dream Cafe

Sunday, May 5

Monday, May 6

Tuesday, May 7

Wednesday, May 8

Thursday, May 9

Carter Felker at The Dream Cafe

Vernon

Friday, May 3

Jeff Piattelli at Match Eatery & Public House

Rollin’ Coal at The Longhorn Pub

Saturday, May 4

Mason Burns at Record City

Sunday, May 5

Monday, May 6

Tuesday, May 7

Wednesday, May 8

Thursday, May 9

Joshua Wood, Shaonie and Peter Mckillop at Record City

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Justin Bieber working with YouTube on ‘top secret project’

Just Posted

Kelowna birds of prey on display

Kelowna Museums Society puts on the exhibit until August

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s heating up

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and sun Friday

RCMP seek help to identify fraud suspect

Kelowna RCMP are hoping to identify a fraud suspect. A wallet was… Continue reading

Vancouver-based meal kit service coming to the Okanagan

Fresh Prep will be available to Vernon, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Penticton residents as of May 6

Bike sharing program says farewell to Kelowna riders

DropBike said it will not return in 2019

Foodie Friday: Lemon turmeric energy balls at Gratify

Satisfy your sweet tooth while sticking to your diet with Connie and Ryan Oickle’s healthy treats

Woman killed in Highway 1 motorcycle collision remembered by co-workers

Shuswap resident Linda Rollier, 53, known for her infectious optimism

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

Facebook bans ‘dangerous individuals’ cited for hate speech

Facebook has banned Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer, among others

Women’s players hope NHL steps in to create new league

The NBA did it with the WNBA and soccer leagues in Europe and the U.S. have done it

Conservatives seek criminal investigation of Trudeau’s trips to Aga Khan’s island

Trudeau’s family visited the private retreat of the Aga Khan, a billionaire philanthropist, on three occasions

Cowboy riding two South Okanagan wild horses on trek from Alaska to Calgary

Filipe Masetti Leite is taking off from Alaska to Calgary on May 17

Princeton holds one of B.C.’s first ORV trade shows this weekend

Start your engines! Princeton will welcome hundreds of visitors this weekend to… Continue reading

Most Read