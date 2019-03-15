Okanagan Music Rundown: From The Carbons to Delhi 2 Dublin there are a ton a great live shows for St. Patrick’s Day

Paint the town green this weekend while watching these great shows

Even though last week was a little slower in Kelowna, I still managed to hunt down some fun.

Cosmic Microwave Pickle was back on stage Friday night at Fernando’s Pub, but this time without the pickle suit, it was mildly heartbreaking but the kazoo lightened the disappointment. In all seriousness though these guys are great and always put on a lively show, next time they hit the stage be sure to check them out.

Then Lucky Monkey took the stage and refused to leave the stage until the early hours of Saturday morning. The lively band has been a regular on line-ups and have a busy weekend ahead for the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Kelowna.

I will tempt you to stay tuned because I will be publishing an article featuring the Kelowna based band next week.

This weekend, it’s time to paint the town green whilst skipping from bar to bar over a technicolor rainbow while linking arms with your best drinking mates.

I will be kicking off my weekend at The Carbons’ show at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub Friday night. They will be dropping their new single, Black Mirror.

This is only the beginning of front man Tomy Thisdale’s vision for the band. He quit his salary job last year as a chemical engineer to become a professional musician after only one year together.

Read more about Thisdale’s vision in my article, The Carbons set out to conquer Canadian music charts

On Saturday, Delhi 2 Dublin is back, I saw them perform at Break Out West and the energy this group exerts is incredible. They kept the crowd on their feet all night long and I know that is what they will do once again at the Laurel Packing House.

