Okanagan Music Rundown: From Wintersleep to The Grudge, your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

Last week was incredible for live music in town, Friday night I caught Dead Quiet who came in all the way from Vancouver and packed Fernando’s Pub.

I still can’t take these guys off repeat, next time they are in town be sure to mark it in your calendar.

Saturday night it was Kelowna’s Lucky Monkey’s last show before they embark on their Canada wide tour. These guys are great live, be sure to be in the crowd to welcome them home when they are back later next month.

Thursday there was an extra special treat over at DunnEnzie Pizza Co.’s Upper Mission location. It was the Ladies of the Okanagan where some of the female talent was highlighted from Kelowna. Five musicians took the stage to not only share their music with an audience, but also the stories behind the songs and about their lives.

You can read more about the women and the show in my article, Musician showcase brings ladies to the front

This weekend though, the line-ups are packed around town. Friday The Decibel Worship tour stops in Kelowna and that is a show not to miss. The Grudge, a progressive metal band has come in from the United Kingdom.

Saturday it’s Poor Mans Speed Ball at Munnin’s Post, a new festival that will feature psychedelic rock bands, noise, solo artists and alternative rock bands from around B.C.

What shows are you going to catch this weekend? Let me know in the comments how they went, take some photos and share some video!

Kelowna

Friday, April 19

Saturday, April 20

Tuesday, April 23

Wednesday, April 24

Thursday, April 25

Penticton

Friday, April 19

Saturday, April 20

Tuesday, April 23

Thursday, April 25

Vernon

Friday, April 19

Saturday, April 20

Wednesday, April 24

Thursday, April 25

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
27 counties represented at Big White this season

Just Posted

Okanagan’s oldest mayor shows no sign of slowing down

Mayor James Baker has decades of history in his political career

Kelowna man sets personal best at 2019 Boston Marathon

Vik Bains returns from Boston with a sub-3 hour time

Truck crashed and dumped near Predator Ridge

Police are looking for two men in connection with a stolen vehicle

Kelowna mom drops pounds, changes life, wins prize

Chera Harris came first place at the 2019 IsaBody Challenge

Salt and Brick chef to compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

Chef James Holmes will compete in the fall competition

FOODIE FRIDAY: Brodo Kitchen makes special poutine

Brodo Kitchen features homemade comfort food and a spin on Gnocchi, transformed into poutine

Man seriously injured after driving wrong way down B.C. highway

Police say the driver hit a transport truck, then another car after merging from the off-ramp onto highway

Candidates ready for Summerland Blossom Pageant

Royalty pageant will be held at Centre Stage Theatre on May 3 and 4

Shuswap society finds pets often suffer in domestic abuse cases

SPCA, SAFE Society working together to provide shelter for pets of women fleeing abuse

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Give Canada geese at Okanagan beaches a break

LETTER: Tour busses, full of photographers, local goose guides and an annual goose festival

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Most Read