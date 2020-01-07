Okanagan one-act plays explore how ridiculous we are

Vernon’s Theatre on the Hill presents Character Sketches Jan. 14, 15, 17 and 18

VSS Theatre on the Hill is proud to present Character Sketches – an Evening of One Act Plays.

“In this production, four plays, each showcasing the acting talent of 40 students, are linked together with a common theme – they all present zany, and sometimes complex aspects of human behaviour,” said Director Laurie Anne Lorge of the show which will be staged Jan. 14, 15, 17 and 18, 7:30 p.m. in the school theatre.

In The Audition, by Don Zolidis, a drama teacher is casting for her upcoming musical. The play explores all the reasons people want to perform, and take part of a play – and their motivations are both surprising and heart breaking.

In Nighthawks, by Lynn Rosen, three actors perform a scene in which they all want to kill their boss, but no one wants to incriminate themselves by saying so.

Bob’s Date, by John Shanahan explores human behaviour in a different way, from inside Bob’s brain. Each actor portrays a different aspect of Bob’s personality – Logic, Nerves, Confidence, and Libido to name a few.

Finally, in 16 Ways to Screw Up your College Interview, by Ian McWerthy, two college interviewers are tasked with finding one candidate to accept into their college. Needless to say, they have a challenging job when meeting with each hopeful student.

“As a whole, the entire production explores human quirks, desires and motivations in a way that shows just how complex and often ridiculous we are,” said Lorge.

The show runs at VSS Theatre on the Hill, 2100 15th St. Tickets are $10 and can be reserved by calling VSS 250-545-0701.

“We look forward to seeing you there,” said Lorge.

