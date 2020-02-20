Okanagan spring concert guide

A look at the top acts performing in the Okanagan from Feb. 18. to June. 21.

Prospera Place is a multi-purpose arena located in Kelowna, B.C. that seats 6,886. (Contributed)

The Okanagan often plays host to many significant touring acts both young and old.

Here is a list of some notable artists making their way to the Okanagan from Feb. 18. to June 21.

The list is subject to change.

Royal Tusk – Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna

Royal Tusk is a Canadian rock band from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, consisting of Daniel Carriere (vocals), Quinn Cyrankiewicz (guitar), Sandy MacKinnon (bass), and Calen Stuckel (drums).

Doug & the Slugs – Monday, Mar. 02. at the Kelowna Community Theatre in Kelowna

Doug and the Slugs are a Canadian pop music group from Vancouver, British Columbia. Formed in 1977, the band enjoyed a number of Canadian top 40 hits in the 1980s, most notably ‘Too Bad’ (1980).

Brad Paisley – Friday, Mar. 06 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

Brad Paisley is an American country music singer and songwriter. He has sold over 11 million albums and has won three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and two American Music Awards.

Smalltown DJs – Friday, Mar. 06 at Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna

Smalltown Djs perfected their sound in Calgary, Alberta, spinning at their very own Hifi Club, which they own and operate. Since then they have been regularly appearing at B.C.’s outdoor electronic music festivals such as Shambhala and Bass Coast.

Heavy Trip with Pharm & Indecipherable Noise – Saturday, Mar. 7. at Munnin’s Post in Kelowna

Heavy Trip is celebrating the release of their debut self-titled full-length record here in Kelowna! All ages show.

The Glorious Sons – Sunday, Mar. 8. at the Kelowna Community Theatre

The Glorious Sons are a Canadian band from Kingston, Ontario. The band have eight consecutive top-10 rock radio hits in Canada including their first #1 modern rock single ‘Everything Is Alright’.

Cash Cash – Friday, Mar. 13 at Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna

The group from Roseland, New Jersey, consists of DJs; brothers Jean Paul and Alex Makhlouf as well as Samuel Frisch. The three produce, mix and master all of their music together and have garnered a strong reputation in the world of EDM.

The Blue Stones – Tuesday, Mar. 24 at Sapphire Nightclub

The Blue Stones are a Canadian rock duo from Windsor, Ontario. In early January, the Blue Stones were nominated for the 2020 Juno Award in the category of Breakthrough Group of the Year.

Gord Bamford and Jesse Moskaluke – Friday, Mar. 27 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

Gord Bamford is an Australian-Canadian country music singer.[1] He has released eight studio albums. Alberta-raised Bamford, stands as one of the most decorated artists in Canadian country music with an impressive 26 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) awards, multi JUNO nominations and the only two-time winner of Nashville’s Country Music Association (CMA) Global Country Artist of the Year award.

AltiTunes Festival – Saturday, Apr. 4. at Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna

Big White Ski Resort will host some of Canada’s best musical talent in the new year.

The 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival will hit the Okanagan mountains with Arkells and Dear Rouge set to fill the air with delightful melodies during a one-day fest of activities, games and dance.

Post-Modern Connection – Thursday, Apr. 9. at Fernando’s in Kelowna

Post-Modern Connection is an indie rock band from Kelowna, B.C., most recently playing at the Fireside Festival.

Dan Mangan – Sunday, Apr. 12 at Kelowna Community Theatre

Dan Mangan is a Vancouver-based Canadian musician. He has also been a contributing writer for The Guardian’s Arts section, Montecristo Magazine and Huffington Post Canada, and has won two Juno Awards.

Alice Cooper and Lita Ford – Sunday, Apr. 19 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

Cooper is considered by many to be ‘the godfather of shock rock’. He has drawn equally from horror films, vaudeville and garage rock to create a brand of rock designed to shock people.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers – Sunday, Apr. 19. at Prospera Place in Kelowna

George Thorogood is an American musician, singer and songwriter from Wilmington, Delaware. With his band, the Destroyers, Thorogood has released over 20 albums, of which two have been certified Platinum and six have been certified Gold.

Cheap Trick – Saturday, May. 2. at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Cheap Trick is an American rock band most known or their hit songs ‘Surrender’ and ‘I Want You to Want Me’.

Chris Webby – Saturday, May. 2. at Gotham Nightclub in Kelowna

Chris Webb is an American rapper from Norwalk, Connecticut who gained fame after a series of mixtapes released in the mid-2010s.

High Valley – Saturday, May. 16 at South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

High Valley is a Canadian country music duo from Blumenort, Alberta.

Jann Arden – Wednesday, June. 17. at South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

Jann Arden is a Canadian singer-songwriter and actress. She is famous for her signature ballads, ‘Could I Be Your Girl’ and ‘Insensitive’, which is her biggest hit to date.

For complete concert listings and tickets, visit songkick.com

ConcertsLive music