A special musical treat awaited a packed house at the Cleland Theatre Saturday with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and special guests for the Ringing in the Season concert. Mark Brett/Western News

Okanagan Symphony celebrates the holidays with special show

Yuletide Tales will travel the Okanagan

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the holidays with Yuletide Tales.

Join all the “Whos down in Whoville” for this heartwarming show that brings classic holiday stories to life.

Canadian baritone, Garry Gable will sing and narrate A Child’s Christmas in Wales and The Grinch, backed up by the Okanagan Symphony Youth Chorus.

RELATED: Symphony giants launch 59th Okanagan Symphony Orchestra season

Bring the whole family to experience the wonder, delight and discovery of these well-loved Yuletide tales.

The show takes place Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Dec. 20 in Vernon at 7 p.m. and in Penticton Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.

To buy tickets visit okanagansymphony.com

