Okanagan Symphony Orchestra bringing holiday joy around the Okanagan

The symphony is making stops in Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO) is bringing holiday joy around the Okanagan from Dec. 16-18. (Okanagan Symphony Orchestra/Facebook)

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO) is bringing ‘Comfort and Joy’ to the holiday season.

This year, the orchestra featuring tenor Ken Lavigne and the Okanagan Children’s Choir will be making stops in Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon to sing everyone’s favourite Christmas carols.

“Music is such an important part of celebrating the holidays, and has been for centuries,” said OSO Music Director Rosemary Thomson. “Adding voices to orchestra is the ultimate way to sing in the season and I’m thrilled that BC’s own Ken Lavigne will join the Okanagan Children’s Choir and the OSO for our concert at this magical time of year.”

Lavigne is a founding member of the Canadian Tenors, as well as OSO’s timpanist Dominique Bernath.

“I love so many things about the holiday season, the eggnog, the lights but I especially love the music and all the memories that come from this time of year,” said Lavigne. “I am so excited to perform with the OSO and the Okanagan Children’s Choir.”

This is also the fourth time the Okanagan Children’s Choir is making with OSO.

The show is taking place on:

• Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre

• Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cleland Community Theatre

• Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Tickets for the Kelowna and Penticton shows are available at 250-469-8940 and 250-549-7469 for the Vernon show.

