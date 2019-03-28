Lara St. John will be guest violist for the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra photo: contributed

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Festive Fire

Lara St. John will be a guest violinist

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra returns with a new evening of classical music, Festive Fire with guest violinist, Lara St. John.

This concert features music by Russian composers Stravinsky and Shostakovich that will light up the stage with brilliant orchestral colour.

The OSO promises that St. John will light up the stage in one of the most exhilarating concertos written for the violin, Dmitri Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1, Op. 77 in A minor. St. John has a vital connection to this work, having studied it in Russia, and her indescribable energy will blaze through this tour de force.

“The Shostakovich Concerto is pretty much at the top of my list of violin concerti,” said St. John.

“Written under extreme duress just a year after WWII, it had to be shelved due to Stalin, and has now become one of the great 20th century violin concertos. I’m very happy to be returning to the Okanagan, my favourite wine country on earth, to play this great concerto that leaves no one untouched.”

She began playing the violin when she was two years old, made her first appearance as soloist with orchestra at age four, and her European debut at ten. She performs all over the world on the 1779 Salabue Guadagnini violin.

“Beginning with brilliant brass fanfares then continuing as a whirlwind of infectious energy that whets our appetite for the rest of the evening,” said music director Rosemary Thomson.

Also on the program is the popular Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky. This score launched the young Russian composer to fame in Paris in the early 1900s.

Performance and ticket information;

Kelowna Community Theatre

Friday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

Penticton at the Cleland Theatre

Saturday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Sunday, April 7, 7 p.m.

Tickets for all shows are available online at www.okanagansymphony.com/tickets/

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Festive Fire

Lara St. John will be a guest violinist

