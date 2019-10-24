Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents first concert in Legends series

Performance featured 60-piece orchestra, complete with harp and four percussionists

By Anita Perry

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra kicked off its 60th season with Legends, an exciting evening of colour and enchantment featuring Canadian cellist Bryan Cheng and Scheherazade by Rimsky-Korsakov.

The concert opened with Frenergy by Canadian John Estacio.

This exciting work galloped across the orchestral landscape at a breakneck pace, roaring to a crashing conclusion. It was a terrific opening to a magical concert.

Next on the program was Dvorak’s Cello Concerto in B Minor, performed by musical phenomenon, Bryan Cheng.

A mere 22 years old, Cheng played with poise and confidence, and demonstrated a delightful sense of play and interplay with the orchestra.

Maestra Rosemary Thomson managed the OSO handily, balancing and supporting the soloist without ever overpowering him.

READ ALSO: Okangan Symphony guest to set stage on fire

READ ALSO: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

Both Cheng and the orchestra captured the changing moods of this work to finish on an uplifting and triumphant chord. Ever gracious, Cheng rewarded the standing ovation audience with an encore of Bach’s Sarabande in C major.

The final number for the evening was Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade.

Inspired by the Tales of Arabian Nights, the piece describes four of the legendary tales. Rimsky-Korsakov took a literal approach to this programmatic work with the pleading voice of Scheherazade portrayed by solo violin against the pompous motif of the Sultan, a motif that Rimsky-Korsakov softens by the end of the work, showing a change of heart and outlook.

Scheherazade is musically dense, and Thomson held the massive 60-piece orchestra (complete with harp and four percussionists) together with ease. The unity of energy and interpretation throughout the performance of this work was remarkable—the orchestra formed a single, living instrument.

Thomson expertly poured her conviction, energy and musicality into each stroke of the baton, and the result was a memorable experience for audience and orchestra alike.

Congratulations to principal violinist Rachel Kristenson for her exquisite interpretation of Scheherazade’s voice.

It is worth noting that the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s mission is “to advance artistic excellence, knowledge and creativity through live orchestral music.”

Legends absolutely hit and surpassed all those points and if this concert is any gauge, the OSO’s celebratory 60th season is going to be one to remember.

Anita Perry is a music teacher in Summerland.

Previous story
Acrobats dispense trickery at Australian cirque show in Okanagan

Just Posted

Kelowna Legion begins poppy drive

Last year, the local legion raised over $200,000 for veterans in need

City and Colour to perform in Kelowna Nov. 10

Dallas Green of City and Colour will be performing songs off his latest record A Pill for the Loneliness

West Kelowna residents speak out against large proposed development

Hundreds show up at a public hearing on the Blackmun Bay project and urge council to reject it

Rockets grab needed divisional win with 4-2 victory in Prince George

Foote shines as Kelowna picks up their 7th win of the season

Vehicle crash in Lake Country on Highway 97

Highway 97 closed after vehicle crash in Lake Country

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Kamloops man falls into large hole

Emergency crews were called to rescue a man from a large hole

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

Salmon Arm couple to open sanctuary for fellow game lovers

Aaron Soltys and Anup Hazuria excited to unveil Sanctuary Games gaming cafe

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents first concert in Legends series

Performance featured 60-piece orchestra, complete with harp and four percussionists

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

Most Read