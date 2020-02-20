The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra brings ‘Old Friends’ to the valley in March. (OSO photo)

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Old Friends’

‘Old Friends’ features highly-regarded pianist Ian Parker

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and music director Rosemary Thomson have announced Old Friends, the next performances in the O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars series.

Featuring pianist Ian Parker, these show will not only welcome back OSO friend Parker to the stage, but they will also feature the works of Haydn and Brahms, two composers who could be considered kindred spirits, albeit across the centuries.

Parker has appeared with top orchestras across Canada and the U.S, recording with the London Symphony and the CBC Radio Orchestra.

“I adore sharing the stage with Ian Parker,” said Thomson.

“There is a reason he is an audience favorite. It’s because he shares so much of himself through his musical performances. Plus, he is so darn fun we laugh ourselves silly during rehearsals. Audiences just can’t help falling in love with him.”

In addition to his work at the keyboard, Parker acts as music director and the principal conductor of the VAM Symphony Orchestra at the Vancouver Academy of Music. Working with some of Canada’s most promising young orchestral players, he programs and conducts four concerts per season in Vancouver’s historic Orpheum Theatre.

Parker is also a member of the formidable ‘Parker Piano Dynasty.’ His late father Edward taught literally thousands of students over decades in Vancouver. And his cousins, Jon Kimura (Jackie) Parker and Jamie Parker have both performed on the OSO stages over the years. All three currently enjoy international careers.

Performance and ticket information is as follows:

Kelowna Community Theatre / Friday, March 6, 7:30pm

Kelowna Tickets 250.862.2867

Penticton Cleland Theatre / Saturday, March 7, 7:30pm

Kelowna Tickets 888.974.9170

Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre / Sunday, March 8, 7:00pm

Ticket Seller – 250.549.7469

Links to ticket purchases are also available online at okanagansymphony.com

