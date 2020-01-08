Orchestral Rock Odyssey is a musical journey through classic rock hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s. (Contributed)

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Orchestral Rock Odyssey

The Orchestra is scheduled to play three shows in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and music director Rosemary Thomson intend to jump start 2020 with a new show that will get pulses pounding and feet tapping.

Orchestral Rock Odyssey is a musical journey through classic rock hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s, featuring the Gary Cable Project and the Spectrum Singers. Timeless hits from bands including Queen, Supertramp, Moody Blues, Toto and the Beatles will be interpreted by the orchestra, bringing new life to old favourites.

READ MORE: Okanagan Concert Guide for the first quarter of 2020

The Gary Cable Project is a ​Pop/Rock band comprised of A-List live and session musicians who have performed and recorded with the likes of Barbra Streisand, Joe Cocker, Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé, The Pointer Sisters, David Foster, Natalie Cole, Chris de Burgh, Chilliwack, Ian Tyson, Sarah McLachlan, and the great Ray Charles.

With such a talent-packed lineup, there will be many highlights for the audience to see and hear. As leader Gary Cable puts it, “Amazingly, when people (including some world-class musicians in their own right) speak to me about our concerts, they all identify one band member as the highlight of the night, but it’s never the same person!”

Supporting the instrumentalists will be the West Kelowna-based Spectrum Singers. Founded in 2010 as an auditioned mixed-adult choir, their greatest show to date has been Carnegie Hall, participating in a mass choir of 270 voices with a full orchestra. This fusion of classic rock musicians, singers and orchestra promises an unforgettable evening of energy, fun and nostalgia.

READ MORE: Finals stage Okanagan's top talents

The Orchestral Rock Odyssey is scheduled to perform on these select dates:

Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday, Jan. 17. at 7:30 p.m.

Penticton Cleland Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 18. at 7:30 p.m.

Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Jan. 19. at 7:00 p.m.

For more information about Orchestral Rock Odyssey and links to ticket purchase visit okanagansymphony.com

