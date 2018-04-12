Okanagan writers test short story mettle

UBCO Short Story Contest top winners to be named during public reading in Kelowna

It has been 20 years of great stories, emerging writers and plot twists.

Now celebrating its 20th year, UBC’s 2018 Okanagan Short Story Contest has doubled the prize money and attracted close to 100 entries from budding B.C. authors.

With $1,800 and publication in subTerrain magazine at stake, the names of the final four winners will be announced at the contest finale. The top four writers will be invited to read an excerpt from their winning story April 16 in Kelowna.

“UBC’s Okanagan Short Story Contest is an annual competition, open to fiction writers in the Southern Interior of British Columbia: east of Hope, west of the Alberta border, north of the US border and south of Williams Lake,” said Patty Wellborn, assistant communications coordinator, in a release.

The first-place author will net $1,000, second $400 and third $200. The first-place winning author will also have their story published in subTerrain magazine.

“This year is the inaugural year for high-school students to participate and there is an additional $200 prize for the top short story written by a high-school student,” Wellborn said.

Winning submissions will be selected by past contest winner and current Thompson Rivers University writing professor Karen Hofmann, who will announce the final four writers at the April 16 event.

Adult shortlisted authors include Lake Country’s Victoria Alvarez, Revelstoke’s Kale Bajowsky, Summerland’s Alison Braid, Canoe’s Serena Caner, Vernon’s Colette Langlois, Kelowna’s Brittni MacKenzi-Dale, Lake Country’s Samantha Macpherson, Oyama’s Angelika Offenwanger, Kelowna’s Kazim Sherazee and Kelowna’s Leah Todd.

High school shortlisted authors include Bethany Pardoe of LV Rogers Secondary, Finn Tobin of Mount Boucherie Secondary School and Anna Vajda of Heritage Christian Online School.

The free, one-hour public event takes place April 16 at the Okanagan Regional Library, downtown Kelowna, 1380 Ellis St., starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Okanagan Short Story Contest is organized by UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies and co-sponsored by the Kelowna Capital News, the Central Okanagan Foundation, the Amber Webb-Bowerman Memorial Foundation and subTerrain magazine.

 

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. movie producer at the helm of upcoming film An Ordinary Man

Just Posted

Stock up on snacks this weekend in Kelowna

The Girl Guides of Canada will be selling cookies outside grocery stores this weekend in Kelowna

With hockey sticks and jerseys, Okanagan residents show their support for Humboldt

Three events have been scheduled for tonight.

8th annual Vaisakhi Parade held in Kelowna

The parade starts at 12 p.m. at the Kelowna Sikh Temple April 28

Water quality advisory issued for Falcon Ridge

The advisory will continue until further notice

Okanagan Rail Trail receives federal funding

MP Stephen Fuhr made the announcement today in Lake Country

Kelowna firefighter training helps save lives

A master instructor had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

BCTF files human rights complaint against B.C. school trustee over LGBTQ comments

Chilliwack school trustee’s ongoing vitriol towards transgender youth and campaign against LGBTQ spurs claim

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

Okanagan writers test short story mettle

UBCO Short Story Contest top winners to be named during public reading in Kelowna

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

Most Read

  • Okanagan writers test short story mettle

    UBCO Short Story Contest top winners to be named during public reading in Kelowna

  • Goodwill Shakespeare festival back in Vernon

    More than 350 students from 20 schools in Vernon for theatre festival