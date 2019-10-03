Okanagan’s best talents in spotlight

140 acts lined up for Okanagan’s Got Talented, running every Sunday in Vernon

An event that was expected to last five weeks with 20 or so of the Okanagan’s top talents has blown away all expectations.

Okanagan’s Got Talent is so full that the event will span five months, kicking off this Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the Green Pub in Vernon.

“We have 140 people who applied throughout the Okanagan, Nelson, Merritt all the way down to Osoyoos, everywhere,” said Peter Kaz, organizer and judge of the largest talent show to ever hit the valley.

“And prize way it’s the biggest as well, we have over $10,000 in prizes that are going to help these people with their careers,” said Kaz of video shoots, flights to meet agencies, glam session, a paying gig on the main stage at the IPE in 2020, and more.

The all-ages event (minors must be accompanied by an adult) goes every Sunday (except Oct. 13) until Dec. 15 with each show featuring 14 acts.

“That’s just the first round,” Kaz said, who will give those lucky enough to make it to the finals about a month to rehearse before returning mid January, with the finale sometime in February.

“The majority, I’d say 80-85 per cent, are singers, but there’s jugglers, dancers, belly dancers, comedians, a contortionist.

“It’s the best of the best in the Okanagan.”

Oct. 6 will see singers, a band, comedian, juggler, ukulele player/singer, one-man band, duo, dance troupe and rhythmic gymnasts perform.

“I try to make it a little bit of everything,” said Kaz, who has a background in the entertainment industry, having helped a number of clients get stage ready and become discovered by top agencies.

“Ten years ago I created a gentleman from scratch who is a hypnotist who is now performing on the Las Vegas strip. But the majority of the artists I’ve ever worked with are what I call basement acts who have started in front of the mirror with a hairbrush.”

Joining Kaz at the judges table are local hip hop artist NØX, Sun FM’s April Lyn and IPE General Manager Yvonne Paulson.

“The judges are going to help guide your career and open some doors,” Kaz said.

