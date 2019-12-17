Okanagan’s darkest night of the year lit up with festive tea party

Museum annual Christmas tea coincides with winter solstice

Seeking a spot of respite in the holiday hustle? A favourite seasonal tradition returns to the Vernon Museum and Archives this year with the annual Christmas Tea Saturday, Dec. 21.

“As this year the tea coincides with winter solstice, the darkest night of the year, we’ll have the museum lit with festive lights to welcome not only Christmas, but the return of more light,” said Community Engagement Coordinator Gwyneth Evans.

Whether you’ve finished all your holiday preparations by then, or need to recharge for the final dash, come with friends and family to enjoy decadent holiday treats, and a variety of teas in vintage china tea cups. Guests will also have the chance to win door prizes at no additional cost.

“This year, the afternoon will also be lit up by singer-songwriter, Tanya Lipscomb,” said Evans. “Those who know her, know she has a sparkling personality.”

Lipscomb is well-known locally as both part of the voice trio, Dharma Dolls, and by some as Kiki the Eco Elf.

“There’s nothing I enjoy more than connecting with people through music,” said Lipscomb, who entertains people of all ages, from children to seniors. Lipscomb will be singing carols and holiday songs, as well as leading sing-alongs of holiday favourites.

Christmas tea parties were initially introduced as a temperance measure. In mid 19th century England, Christmas was a drinking holiday.

“It was often the only day off of the year for working class men, and they would spend it in the pub,” explains Evans.

Enter the temperance movement, and the introduction of tea parties as a way to make Christmas a more family friendly holiday. Thousands of working and middle-class residents would drink tea at long tables, often while listening to a sermon preaching of the virtues of an alcohol-free life.

“We won’t be preaching to anyone,” assures Evans. “The holiday cheer will be coming from gathering with family and friends over tea and song.”

The Christmas Tea Saturday is from 1 to 3 p.m. As the teas always sell out, purchase your tickets ahead of time to avoid disappointment. Tickets are $30 per person, available at the museum, or alternatively, they can be purchased with a credit card over the phone. Reserve your table of six or join a table to meet someone new.

For more information, call 250-550-3140, email mail@vernonmuseum.ca, visit www.vernonmuseum.ca or find us on Facebook.

READ MORE: NexusBC makes spirits bright for Vernon seniors

READ MORE: Musical melodies create new Christmas traditions in Vernon

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Symphony gets a handle on Handel’s Messiah

Just Posted

Peachland to get new rainbow sidewalk

Rainbow colours will soon be painted in parallel bars in front of the city’s information centre

Boil water notice issued for parts of West Kelowna

The notice impacts all Lakeview System water users in the city

Police asking for help to identify child luring suspect in West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP have a composite sketch of the suspect

Telemark Nordic Club gets $250,000 provincial grant

The club has been saving to purchase equipment to improve programs and facilities

Kelowna Salvation Army Kettle Campaign facing $283,000 financial shortfall

Branch has only raised $413,000 of their $700,000 fundraising goal so far this year

Festive flashmob breaks out at Westbank Superstore

Staff and customers were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Alberta argues it has its own power to address carbon emissions and Ottawa should butt out

Province proclaims RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Feb. 1, 2020, to honour RCMP contributions in time for 100th anniversary

Bus carrying Victoria students crashed after it moved for another vehicle: police

Two 18-year-old students were killed in the Sept. 14, 2019 crash in Bamfield

B.C. woman in wheelchair sues Air Canada after staff lift her into seat without consent

Bonnie Hayes alleges Air Canada employees lifted her out of a wheelchair without her consent

Judge tells BC Corrections to reconsider transferring transgender inmate to male prison

Moved out of Maple Ridge woman’s prison after incident

B.C. woman in wheelchair sues Air Canada after staff lift her into seat without consent

Bonnie Hayes alleges Air Canada employees lifted her out of a wheelchair without her consent

Court claim accuses B.C. mayor and council of conflict of interest with developers

A group of voters claim conflict of interests should see them removed from office

Most Read