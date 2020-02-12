Okanagan’s own Harry and Megan story makes royal reappearance

Caetani - the Prince who gave it all up to move to Canada with his family

The Caetani Centre is pleased to offer a second Caetani Travelogue event, by popular demand. The first event sold out completely!

Join a presentation of this fascinating illustrated tour of the Caetani Italian properties Sunday, Feb. 16, 2–4 p.m. (doors open at 1:30).

“We knew that there was a lot of interest in the story locally, however we did not expect such an overwhelming response. We were delighted with the level of interest,” said Caetani Centre Executive Director Susan Brandoli.

“The story of the historic Caetani family moving to Vernon in the early 1920s has recently gained national recognition when it was prominently featured in January on the Sunday Edition on CBC Radio One with Michael Enright. It was a full half hour spotlight beautifully produced by local journalist Jennifer Chrumka, and was billed as Vernon’s own Harry and Megan story, of the Prince who gave it all up to move to Canada with his family. There are several parallels.

“The recent publication of the book Little Fortress by Vernon’s own award winning author Laisha Rosnau was the catalyst for the radio show,” Brandoli said. “The book is ultimately a work of fiction, however it is based in fact, and it does stay quite true to the original story and characters. It’s a great read, and well written.”

The publication of the book, along with the radio feature, all came together serendipitously and at the right time, and have served to highlight the fact that the Caetani Centre is developing a heritage display in the historic Caetani House on Pleasant Valley Road, which is due to open later this year in 2020. The society has been upgrading the house over the past few years so that it can finally be open to the public as a heritage and cultural site, as originally intended in the will of benefactor Sveva Caetani in 1994.

“It has taken us 25 years to get here, but we are excited to see this project finally coming together in all aspects.”

All proceeds from the Travelogue will go towards assisting with funding the Caetani Heritage Display set to open summer 2020.

Tickets are $10 each, and are available online at www.caetani.org or call the Caetani office at 250-275-1525.

“Space is limited so we still suggest booking your ticket ahead of the event,” said Brandoli.

Refreshments will be served. Books by local authors inspired by the Caetani story will also be available for purchase and signing, featuring Rosnau’s Little Fortress, and also Devon Muhlert’s Cadence of Colour: Sveva Caetani and her Mothers.

