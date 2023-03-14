Vernon’s own Redfish play The Bulldog at SilverStar Mountain Resort Friday, March 17. (Redfish image)

Old school rock band pumped to play back in Vernon

Redfish back on track with St. Patrick’s Day show

A long-standing local band is back in the groove and ready to rock.

Vernon’s own Redfish, consisting of lead Eddie Hagman, drummer Steve Mannix, guitarist Dean Gordon-Smith and bass player Shane Ess, will be partying at The Bulldog at SilverStar Mountain Resort Friday, March 17.

Redfish has played venues all over Western Canada since 1999.

“Following a brief hiatus we are back with new tracks and some groovy extended jams, volatile but tight,” said Gordon-Smith, eager to get their new album out this fall.

These talented musicians have hit the airwaves with their own sounds, not just a bunch of cover tunes.

“We’re an original, old school rock band with R&B and soul,” said Gordon-Smith. “You can hear the roots of rock in our music.”

Following the St. Patrick’s Day party, Redfish has plans to play Local Losers again and is eyeing up Kelowna, plus some Kootenay connections.

Tickets to see Redfish Friday, starting at 9 p.m., are $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-fish-st-patricks-day-party-the-bulldog-tickets-565698638857.

EntertainmentLive musicVernon

Kelowna cidery dropping booze for blunts this April

