Online oldies radio station brings Canadian classics to the Okanagan

Dusty Discs Radio plays classic tracks and forgotten hits

A new online radio station has launched in B.C., providing listeners with rare and unique content from classic Canadian music acts and hidden gems of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.

Founded by radio veterans Lori Dean and Heather Prescott, Dusty Discs Radio prides itself on uncovering the misses, forgotten favourites, one-hit wonders and hard-to-find greats from Canadian and international artists. They are based in the Okanagan valley and also feature snippets of memories from the past including vintage commercials, TV show themes, archived interviews and more.

“With the introduction of Canadian content regulations in 1971 radio stations were required to devote a certain percentage of airtime to Canadian music”, says Dusty Discs Radio Program Director Lori Dean. “Dusty Discs Radio features known, unknown or ‘forgotten’ artists on it’s live show ‘Classic Canadian Oldies’. But featured songs by Canadian artists is an ongoing part of the station’s programming and can be heard regularly 24/7.”

While on average stations are required to play between 30-40 per cent Canadian content, Dean notes Dusty Discs Radio is setting a higher goal.

“I would say our Canadian content is around 60%,” Dean commented. “The station plans to expand it’s appeal by including interviews with Canadian artists and having these musicians guest co-host on the live ‘Classic Canadian Oldies’ show.”

In addition to streaming music, Dusty Discs Radio will feature live hosts and specialty hours such as hours dedicated to the 70’s and 80’s, a British rock show Sunday mornings, a show dedicated to Elivs Presley’s music and broadcasts featuring big moments and classic segments of Canadian radio from the past.

The station can be listened to 24 hours a day on their website, DustyDiscsRadio.com, or by using a radio app on a smartphone such as TuneIn and Simple Radio.

 

