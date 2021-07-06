Opera Kelowna returns to the stage

Opera Kelowna Presents The Book Of My Shames. in frame: Isaiah Bell (Opera Kelowna) Isaiah Bell during the Opera Kelowna’s production of The Book Of My Shames. (Contributed)

The Book Of My Shames is the opera’s first live production since 2019

Later this month, Opera Kelowna will be staging its first production since 2019.

The Book Of My Shames is set to take the stage at the Kelowna Community Theatre for three showings, July 22, 23 and 24.

The show is the product of tenor Isaiah Bell and director Sean Guist, with orchestrations by local talent Kolby Zinger-Harris. This cabaret-style opera tells the story of Isaiah’s coming out through a plethora of musical styles and rapid-fire monologues.

It reflects on some big questions, such as, “What would it take to really change?” and “How do we learn to love when we’ve turned on ourselves?” Bell’s story also touches on themes of rejection, desire and acceptance that people from all walks of life can connect with.

This production is also the first under the leadership of artistic director Rosemary Thomson and managing director Brianna Wells.

“We are so thrilled to be able to bring Isaiah Bell and The Book of My Shames to the stage at this time,” said Thomson. “This moving and funny musical portrait of self-acceptance and community inclusiveness is a message that is more important and relevant in our world today than ever.”

Tickets are available here. For more information or further safety details, please visit Opera Kelowna’s website or email operations@operakelowna.com.

