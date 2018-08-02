Photo submitted

Opera Under the Stars’ hosts preview at UBCO in Kelowna

Opera Kelowna debuted their summer show, Carmen

A mid-summer evening of arias and excerpts from one of opera’s most famous love stories, Carmen, came life at UBC Okanagan last night as an estimated 800 people attended Opera Under the Stars.

Set in UBC Okanagan’s central courtyard, the free open-air public concert was brought to life by world-class performances from Opera Kelowna.

Related: Opera Kelowna unveils summer production

Opera Kelowna’s 2018 main stage summer production is George Bizet’s Carmen, which runs from Aug. 16 to 19 at the Kelowna Community Theatre. As a teaser for the event, the cast performed several songs from the famous love story at the Opera Under the Stars’ evening of free music and entertainment.

“Carmen is a powerful story of love, passion, betrayal and heartbreak,” Bryce Traister, dean of the faculty of creative and critical studies said. “I’m very proud that we’re able to help bring opera at such a high caliber for free to our community in this picturesque setting.”

Related: A Midsummer Night’s Dream set in Kelowna’s vineyards

This is the fourth year Opera Under the Stars has taken place outdoors at UBC Okanagan’s central courtyard, an ideal setting for a summer evening of music. The university’s faculty of creative and critical studies is a presenting sponsor of Opera Kelowna’s 2018 season.

The event was part of Opera Kelowna’s 2018 free Summer Concert Series, which continues with two additional Opera in the Park performances on August 8 at Waterfront Park and Aug. 12 at Heritage Park.

To learn more about Opera Kelowna’s free Summer Concert Series, or get ticket information for the Aug. 16 to 19 main stage performance of Carmen, visit operakelowna.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Photos capture terrifying images of advancing wildfire

Just Posted

Knox Mountain Drive closed due to fire danger

The park will still be open to hikers and cyclists

West Kelowna mom running for school board

Chantelle Desrosiers a candidate for West Kelowna trustee

Wildfire near Peachland under control

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines for the Mount Eneas wildfire

Opera Under the Stars’ hosts preview at UBCO in Kelowna

Opera Kelowna debuted their summer show, Carmen

Wildfire crews combat hotspots at Okanagan Mountain Park

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Campers evacuated due to Mabel fire

Monte Lake and Harris Creek fires triple in size

Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Wildfire resources are being put to the test around the world as fires burn out of control.

Bastion Mountain Fire north of Salmon Arm under control

Crews holding fire southeast of Sicamous as well, rapattack deployed to Bastion Point

B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Coroner says 80% of the deaths are men, and 71% are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old

Okanagan real estate market cools off

The Okanagan Mainland Real Estate Board is reporting that sales are down 23 per cent

Nearly 100 firefighters battle Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get blaze under control

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after fatal plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

Ogopogo club dominates home meet

Local swimmers win multiple medals, set records at annual invitational at H2O

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Most Read

  • Opera Under the Stars’ hosts preview at UBCO in Kelowna

    Opera Kelowna debuted their summer show, Carmen