OSO presents the masterworks of a prodigy

Taking the stage alongside the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is 12-year-old pianist Kevin Chen

The music he plays casts an image of a seasoned pianist with a talent steeped in years of ritual practice and performance.

Contrasting that image is the 12-year-old prodigal pianist Kevin Chen, who will take the keys alongside the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra for Prodigy! in Kelowna March 9, Penticton March 10 and Vernon March 11.

“I’m always skeptical about these prodigy stories. There’s no question they’re talented, I just wonder if they have something to say musically,” said OSO musical director Rosemary Thomson. “He really does have something to say.”

Chen, a Calgary product, first picked up the piano at age five. And, when he was eight-years-old, Chen attained his Associateship with the Royal Conservatory and was named to the top 30 classical musicians under 30 list.

“He became the youngest person in history to get his associateship,” said Thomson, who got her associateship at age 18.

The highest academic standings granted by The Royal Conservatory, associateships are the equivalent of a diploma in post-secondary education.

Now, four years and more than 80 original piano works written, Chen dabbles in writing orchestral work and has caught the attention of Thomson, who has kept a close eye on Chen for the past three years.

“He wrote a piece called Loud Sense,” Thomson said, adding that she expected a light and colourful composition from the young talent. “He wrote a piece about post-traumatic stress disorder. It’s a very dramatic piece.”

But, before Okanagan audiences get a taste of his original compositions, Chen will perform classic and complex works from perhaps the most well-known prodigy: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

“Right away, he knew which concerto to learn,” Thomson said. “He has such a knowledge of the repertoire.”

Chosen by Chen, the 12-year-old pianist is set to perform Mozart’s Li Nozze di Figaro, K.492: Overture and Piano Concerto No. 20.

“He’s really looking to express something quite soulful,” Thomson said. “Sometimes, these kids have such a fascination (surrounding them) because they’re cute. Once they reach adulthood, they struggle to sand out for different reasons, but I don’t feel that with Kevin. His passion for the music, for me, is what’s interesting.”

Moreover, Thomson believes Chen’s prowess will inspire Okanagan pianists, young and old, to push themselves to new heights in their craft.

“We’re always looking for that way to motivate our kids to practice,” Thomson said, adding that while not everyone will posses the inborn talent of someone like Chen, practicing the craft can help muster an appreciation of prodigal composers. “I hope that every pianist in the valley will be at the show because he will be such an inspiration.”

In the second half of the performance, Chen will perform Igor Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite, likely written by the widely-influential Russian composer during teenage-hood.

“It sort of applies to this theme of youth who have matured beyond their years,” Thomson said.

And to that end, Thomson said, Chen is the perfect fit.

“I think he’s really going to leave people speechless, not just because he’s an anomaly, but because he’s an artist.”

The OSO presents Prodigy, the fifth edition of the Chase Wines Masterworks Series, at the Kelowna Community Theatre March 9 at 7:30 p.m., Penticton’s Cleland Theatre March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre March 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets for all shows are available for $56.25 adult, $49 senior and $26.75 student online at www.okanagansymphony.com.

Related: OSO takes a trip through Italian Goliaths (Masterworks Series IV)

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Intricate acoustics strum through Lake Country

Just Posted

Waters: Myopic speculation tax could bring down more than house prices

Unintended consequences of the new tax could affect other parts of Kelowna, West Kelowna economies

Father killed before baby shower, Kelowna jury hears

Waylon Jackson was preparing for his youngest child’s baby-shower when the fatal altercation started

Kelowna homelessness fundraiser raises $55,000

The annual Strides to End Homelessness is a fundraiser for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Construction starts at Kelowna’s first downtown residential high-rise

The 20-storey Ella tower, at Lawrence Avenue and Ellis Street, will take 21 months to build

Kelowna’s mayor says he’ll talk to B.C.’s premier about speculation tax

Colin Basran is reiterating his concern about “unintended disastrous consequences”

UPDATE: Woman arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rockets dress like Cherry to promote organ donation

Kelowna will wear limited edition Don Cherry-like jerseys Saturday which will be auctioned off

Kelowna foursome earns first win at Brier

Sean Geall rink defeats Newfoundland to run record to 1-4 at the Canadian championship in Regina

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

OSO presents the masterworks of a prodigy

Taking the stage alongside the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is 12-year-old pianist Kevin Chen

Head-on collision closes Hwy. 1 west of Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are on scene of the collision that sent five to hospital

Most Read

  • OSO presents the masterworks of a prodigy

    Taking the stage alongside the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is 12-year-old pianist Kevin Chen