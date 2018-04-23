Pair of quartets headline Chamber Music Kelowna’s season finale

The Pacifica Quartet and the Dover Quartet will be gracing the Mary Irwin Theatre stage.

By Matthew Abrey

The Chamber Music Kelowna Society is closing out its 2017/2018 season with a bang on May 1, with a pair of powerhouse ensembles.

The Pacifica Quartet and the Dover Quartet will be gracing the Mary Irwin Theatre stage, joining forces to perform Felix Mendelssohn’s Octet in E-flat major, Opus 20 in this grand finale concert.

Both quartets are recognized internationally, with the Indiana-based Pacifica Quartet winning a Grammy for Best Chamber Music Performance in 2009, and the Dover Quartet winning grand prizes at multiple competitions, as well as being praised by the New Yorker as “the young American string quartet of the moment.”

Prior to the concert at 7 p.m., a preconcert discussion will take place in the Salloum Rehearsal Hall at the Rotary Centre of the Arts, hosted by Rosemary Thomson, Okanagan Symphony Music Director and Conductor, which will focus on Mendelssohn’s Octet composed in 1825.

A limited number of single tickets for the evening concert are still available, and can be purchased through the RCA box office at 250-717-5304 or online at rotarycentreforthearts.com.

