Pair of quartets headline Chamber Music Kelowna’s season finale

The Pacifica Quartet and the Dover Quartet will be gracing the Mary Irwin Theatre stage.

By Matthew Abrey

The Chamber Music Kelowna Society is closing out its 2017/2018 season with a bang on May 1, with a pair of powerhouse ensembles.

The Pacifica Quartet and the Dover Quartet will be gracing the Mary Irwin Theatre stage, joining forces to perform Felix Mendelssohn’s Octet in E-flat major, Opus 20 in this grand finale concert.

Both quartets are recognized internationally, with the Indiana-based Pacifica Quartet winning a Grammy for Best Chamber Music Performance in 2009, and the Dover Quartet winning grand prizes at multiple competitions, as well as being praised by the New Yorker as “the young American string quartet of the moment.”

Prior to the concert at 7 p.m., a preconcert discussion will take place in the Salloum Rehearsal Hall at the Rotary Centre of the Arts, hosted by Rosemary Thomson, Okanagan Symphony Music Director and Conductor, which will focus on Mendelssohn’s Octet composed in 1825.

A limited number of single tickets for the evening concert are still available, and can be purchased through the RCA box office at 250-717-5304 or online at rotarycentreforthearts.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reel Reviews: Parlour games or video games
Next story
Royal baby: It’s a boy for Kate and William

Just Posted

Two-car collision on Springfield Road in Kelowna

Traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes at the corner of Dilworth and Springfield.

Life on Munson Pond looking pretty bright

Earth Day event in Kelowna showcases work that’s four years in the making

Rental housing proposed for Kelowna’s BC Tree Fruit site

Proposal will add 148 new rental units on old packinghouse site

Pair of quartets headline Chamber Music Kelowna’s season finale

The Pacifica Quartet and the Dover Quartet will be gracing the Mary Irwin Theatre stage.

Kelowna-based pot chain acquired by international cannabis company

Compass Cannabis Clinic acquired in multi-million dollar deal by Isodiol International Inc.

Talent show benefits African orphanage

Summerland Secondary School students organized fundraiser

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

MMIW drone team fundraising for summer searches

Organizers expect the searches to expand this summer

Turbulent times for outgoing B.C. Lieutenant Governor

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

Update: Penticton sign gets upgrade

$10-million competition for Pentic-ten

Woman found dead in car in Kamloops

A woman was found dead in a car in Kamloops, while two men also found unconscious

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Most Read