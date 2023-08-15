Parks Alive! Cancelled in Kelowna due to extreme heat

Two Steppin’ Tuesday show in Quarry Park is cancelled due to heat warning

Parks Alive! Is cancelled tonight due to extreme heat.

Festivals Kelowna made the decision to cancel the Two Steppin’ Tuesday show in Quarry Park at about 1 p.m.

“This decision was made with the safety of our performers, audience, technical team, and staff in mind,” read a notice from Festivals Kelowna on Facebook.

A heat warning is in effect for the region as temperatures climb to almost 40 C. Environment Canada is forecasting overnight lows of 18 C.

This robust high-pressure ridge across the southern interior is expected to persist through Thursday.

However, Festivals Kelowna is planning to continue with Latin Beat at Waterfront Park on Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

