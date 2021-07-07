Parks Alive kicks off its 2021 season in Kelowna

Kelowna’s Parks Alive is back for the summer and set to kick off this week.
Residents can enjoy live music at Kelowna’s various parks downtown starting July 6. The free outdoor concert series is held in Kelowna’s public spaces six days a week during July and August, featuring local and touring performing artists in a variety of genres.
More information can be found on the Parks Alive! Facebook page.
