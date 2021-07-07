Parks Alive! is one of several events taking place in Kelowna this summer. (Contributed/Festivals Kelowna)

Parks Alive! is one of several events taking place in Kelowna this summer. (Contributed/Festivals Kelowna)

Parks Alive kicks off its 2021 season in Kelowna

Concert series will run throughout July and August in several Kelowna parks

Kelowna’s Parks Alive is back for the summer and set to kick off this week.

Residents can enjoy live music at Kelowna’s various parks downtown starting July 6. The free outdoor concert series is held in Kelowna’s public spaces six days a week during July and August, featuring local and touring performing artists in a variety of genres.

(Contributed/Parks Alive!)

(Contributed/Parks Alive!)

More information can be found on the Parks Alive! Facebook page.

READ MORE: Curtain closes on COVID-19, opening Vernon stage for live events

READ MORE: Kelowna dog shelter launches raffle to fund vet bills

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaKelownaLive musicparks

Previous story
North Okanagan country singer in top spot for Canada-wide contest

Just Posted

Bird Canada has ceased its Kelowna operations. (Contributed)
Shared e-scooter fleet in Kelowna down 70% as Bird flies coop

A family checks out the activities on the Bernard Avenue closure on Wednesday, July 7. (Isabella Harmel/Capital News)
VIDEO: Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue comes alive this summer

Fortis BC’s outage map shows the outage focused around Raymer Road, where trees fell earlier in the day. (Contributed/Fortis BC)
Falling trees cause power outage in Kelowna’s Upper Mission

Parks Alive! is one of several events taking place in Kelowna this summer. (Contributed/Festivals Kelowna)
Parks Alive kicks off its 2021 season in Kelowna