Parks Alive to feature band with Kelowna-based drummer

Kelowna’s Parks Alive has some local flare on Saturday night (Aug. 20).

It’s Funk Jam night as four hip-hop/R&B and funk bands take the stage. The closing act, a six-piece band called ‘The Free Label’ has a connection to Kelowna. The drummer of the Toronto-based band is Kelowna’s Jason Martin, who graduated from Kelowna Secondary School.

Martin and The Free Label have an album coming out later this year and just released their new single ‘Boys Don’t Sob”. They’ve played at a few notable Canadian music festivals but are coming off of their biggest performance at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

The band has been around Kelowna a few times this month as they also played shows on Aug. 9 and Aug. 17.

The Free Label will be on the Pride Stage at Kerry Park in Kelowna from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Attendance is free.

