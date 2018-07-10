A biologist holds a little brown bat. (Wikimedia commons photo)

Peachland bats roosting and healthy

White nose syndrome has not spread to the roost

The Peachland bats that call the Historic Primary School home are still stars in the beach side city.

The 1,092 Yuma and Small Brown bats have been roosting once again in the attic of the 112 year-old Peachland building where the bats hibernate, give birth to their pups and raise them each spring. At night the bats send out a ‘scout bat’ and within 45 minutes the roost start flying out of the dormers to hunt for mosquitoes and other insects before sunrise.

“These bats are so important to our eco-system here,” Joey Byatt, Vice president of Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society (BEEPS) said.

Related: Going batty with bats?

Live streams of the attic are shown in the Peachland Visitor Centre, however BEEPS is looking install more cameras this winter to allow a live stream that can be accessed online by all bat lovers.

“We want more cameras in there so we can learn more,” Darlene Hartford, president of BEEPS said. “The two species up there apparently don’t intermingle, we want to know which species have the larger population, we think it’s the Yuma bat but we want to be sure. To be sure we need to do some more recordings through a rooft logger so our biologist can determine which species it is. We will also know if they do interact with one another, how they do it.”

Related: Peachland bats return to roost

The BEEPS team is keeping a close eye on the bat colony to monitor for white nose syndrome, a deadly fungal infection that is spreading through North American bat populations. Currently there are no known reports in B.C. but there was a report in Washington State.

Related: Rubber ducks help Peachland bats

“We have sent off guano specimens and bats that have not survived (to the lab) and we have not received the results yet. Our biologist said there is no indication of white nose in the roost right now,” Hartford said.

For those who want to help count the bats and catch a glimpse of them flying out of the dormers, arrive before sunset to join other on-lookers, you can also participate in ‘Bat Chats’ every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for a guided walking tour, or at 2:30 p.m. for an indoor tour.

Previous story
Stewart concert coming to Kelowna on Nov. 1

Just Posted

Peachland bats roosting and healthy

White nose syndrome has not spread to the roost

Update: More firefighters added to wildfire near Jackpine Lake

Nine firefighters on scene says the wildfire service. They’ll resume efforts at first light Tuesday

Okanagan gets representation among B.C. friendship centres

Delegations from Vernon and Penticton were elected to the B.C. association’s board of directors

NHLers to tee it up at Okanagan Charity Classic

This year, the charity of choice will be the Shoot for the “Moon” Foundation.

Police looking to ID suspects in Vernon-linked Surrey shooting

It’s related to a shooting one year ago in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

Still no success in finding missing python in Delta

The missing snake named Gypsy was spotted on the Canada Day long weekend

Okanagan gets representation among B.C. friendship centres

Delegations from Vernon and Penticton were elected to the B.C. association’s board of directors

Update: BC government condemns racist comments on sign

Province calls hate-filled scrawls near Kamloops ‘ignorant, cowardly and reprehensible’

Details revealed about 2016 kidnap-torture cases in B.C.

Langley woman sentenced to five years for two abductions

DEA confirms involvement in RCMP’s Ucluelet homicide investigation

“We stay in our lane, which is drug crimes. That’s where we stay.”

Sun Devils sweep Canadians, still unbeaten

Defending BC 18U AAA baseball champs now 27-0-1 with 10 games remaining.

B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec

Both provinces helped B.C. during the 2017 wildfire season

Keep local government auditor, B.C. small business group says

John Horgan promised to scrap it, ministry now reviewing it

Most Read