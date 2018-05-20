Peachland Revvs it’s engines at the lakefront

World of Wheels brings thousands for a day of family fun

World of Wheels at Peachland brings motor mania to the lakefront Kathy Michaels photo

Peachland’s largest car show is revving it’s engines today, with what is set to be a record turn out.

Peachland World of Wheels has brought motor mania to the lakefront city. Pam Cunningham, chairperson of the event estimates there 600 cars showing on Beach Ave., Heritage Park and Cousins Park. Approximately 10,000 motor enthusiasts will walk through the rows of antique cars, boats and motorcycles.

World of wheels, Peachland! #Tbucket A post shared by Steven Guderyan (@stevenguderyan) on May 20, 2018 at 9:50am PDT

“You get to stroll along the beach and look at some cars,” said Cunningham when asked about why she thinks the event is so popular.

The World of Wheels event donates money to local charities each year, in the past donating to the Peachland Pier Project, the Peachland Fodbank and to the Peachland Wellness Centre.

Chuck Freichs from Cherryville, long time Jeepster lover was showing his 1949 Willys Overland Jeepster that he has owned since 2011.

Freichs bought it in 2011 in Manitoba, fixing “almost everything myself, except for the body work and paint.” Now, he takes the Jeepster to shows two or three times a year and drives it around on sunny days.

The Blues Brothers made a special appearance along with the BluesMobile, along with other performers.

The event ends at 4 p.m. today.

