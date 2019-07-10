Pedal Pub Okanagan has announced a new addition of a 15-person bike to vineyard tours through the Okanagan. Photo: pedalpub.com

‘Pedal-powered patios’ to tour through Okanagan vineyards

Pedal Pub Okanagan launches their 15-person party bikes

There’s a new and bigger way to tour Okanagan vineyards this summer.

Pedal Pub Okanagan has launched their addition of a 15-person party bike to their summer fleet and is now offering tours through Kelowna wine country. Be it a group of over a dozen friends or smaller groups joining up, Pedal Pub looks to provide wine trivia and entertainment on summer tours.

Pedal Pub operating partner Curtis Litun has adapted Pedal Pub Okanagan from the successes of similar tours from around the world.

“To me, Pedal Pubs capture the vibrancy of an engaged tourism sector and combines it with a region’s own cultural elements,” Litun said.

READ MORE: Bikes, beers, buds: Kelowna brewery tour adds bike tours

READ MORE: Foodies unite for Chef Bongo’s South Okanagan Dinner In White

The “pedal-powered patios” are slated to be two hours long with a knowledgeable host. Two initial tours are being offered through East Kelowna wineries, with more routes to be announced throughout the season.

“The ability to provide a fantastic experience for both locals and tourists alike is something worth celebrating,” Litun said.

More information on Pedal Pub Okanagan can be found at pedalpub.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88
Next story
‘It feels very natural’: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler gets Canadian citizenship

Just Posted

Barrels of cooking oil spilled in downtown Kelowna

Firefighters, RCMP and city sanding truck responding

Kelowna has big desire to connect with elected officials: Coun. Ryan Donn

City councillor to host coffee event to maintain open lines of communication

New trial dates to be set for 3 charged in 2017 murder in Hope

Three men accused of killing Michael Bonin will return to court in 2020

Controversial film, Unplanned, sells out in nine minutes in Kelowna

The Kelowna Right to Life Society is looking into more private screenings of the film

Kelowna homeless graduate into the workforce

“I thought, ‘No. I can still work,’” said graduate.

An app made in Kelowna helps people find a realtor without the stress

Listing Llama gives home buyers an anonymous approach to finding a real estate agent

Getting across: Kelowna – Westbank ferry service 1885-1958

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

Straight from Dehart

Downtown Boston Pizza gets new owners

Health: Gift or achievement?

A new column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Car fire threatens North Okanagan home

Okanagan Landing blaze ignited Wednesday morning

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Fundraiser established for South Okanagan employees who had tips stolen

A thief made off with cash and Burger55 employee tips earlier this week

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Haddad selected as new Summerland CAO

New administrator has worked as director of development services in Penticton

Most Read