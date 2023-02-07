Southern Californian jazz group Gator Nation entertain those at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre at the Pentastic Jazz Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Pentastic Jazz festival swinging its way into 25 years in Penticton

The annual music festival is adding Western Swing as a new genre this year

The Pentastic Jazz and Music Festival is marking 25 years in Penticton this September.

The annual festival returned in 2022 after a hiatus over the pandemic, and although the year was challenging, the organizers are excited for the 25th anniversary of the festival.

“We are excited to bring this popular social event to the City once again,” said Pentastic president Michael Campbell. “With every challenge comes an opportunity and we are ready to host our 25th anniversary this year.”

The festival will run over three days, from September 8 to 10.

From the high-energy Zydeco-Cajun style of music to Rockabilly, New Orleans Dixie, to Big Band, the festival is introducing a new genre to the mix this year.

Western Swing has become very popular on the circuit and the festival’s organizers are pleased to add this style to the festival stage.

READ MORE: A ‘Pentastic’ weekend as thousands enjoy South Okanagan jazz festival

Some of the bands announced so far include many returning favourites and some new faces.

• Memphis Speed Kings

• Dave Bennett Quartet

• Tom Rigney & Flambeau

• GROOVUS-(Holland, Coots and Pikel)

• Professor Cunningham and the Old School

• Carolyn Martin’s Western Swing Band

• Tom Hook and The Hounds

• South Okanagan Big Band

For more information, you can check out the festival’s website at www.pentasticjazz.ca.

