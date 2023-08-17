Penticton comedy show to support Canadian Mental Health Association

Winnipeg-based Big Daddy Tazz to take the stage on Sept. 23

In September, Big Daddy Tazz will perfom a stand-up comedy show in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association. (Contributed)

A comedy evening at Penticton’s Cleland Theatre in September will support the Canadian Mental Health Association South Okanagan Similkameen.

The event, on Sept. 23, features comedian Big Daddy Tazz, also known as the Bipolar Buddha.

The Winnipeg-based comedian has been doing stand-up work for 32 years. He has performed at events including a 101st birthday party and a biker initiation.

Tazz’s personal journey has been one of triumph over challenges. After embracing his identity as a manic-depressive, attention-deficit, socially anxious dyslexic, he harnessed his conditions to become a mental health champion.

“If laughter’s the cure, this show is the doctor’s orders,” said Rob Balsdon of Train Wreck Comedy. “Big Daddy Tazz is the comic remedy you’ve been waiting for — guaranteed laughs from start to cure-all finish!”

Earlier this year, Tazz received the John Candy Award for his exceptional contributions to comedy and mental health advocacy.

Tazz has performed in the Okanagan and Similkameen in the past. In April 2023, he performed in Cawston, and in 2022 he appeared in Oliver.

A limited number of early bird tickets are on sale now for the Cleland Theatre show at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

