Penticton, Kelowna shows on Raincity’s first Canadian tour

The tour is to celebrate the band’s new album “A Proper Latte”

Raincity is coming to Kelowna on May 21 in their first ever Canadian tour.

The five-piece, female-fronted band will perform at Red Bird Brewery as part of a Canadian tour to celebrate their new album “A Proper Latte”.

The band says their new album addresses frustrations with labelling and being ‘put into a box.’

The West Coast funk-rock band starts their tour in Vancouver on May 19, then performs in Penticton and Kelowna before heading east and closing out the tour in Winnipeg on June 10.

In Penticton, catch the show on May 20 at The Dream Cafe. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets to the Kelowna show the following night will be available at the door for $10. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Find a full list of Raincity’s upcoming shows on their website.

