Penticton on Bamford’s list of stops in 2020

Gord Bamford and friends are scheduled to stop in Penticton in 2020

Country music star Gord Bamford at the the Pics and Sticks hockey event at the South Okanagan Events Centre earlier this year. Bamford and friends are coming back to the SOEC in 2020 to do a concert. (File photo)

Multiple CCMA and CMA award-winning, singer/songwriter Gord Bamford is coming to town next spring.

And he won’t be alone.

Joining him on stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) for the March 27 #REDNECK Music Fest Tour show will be multi-platinum, Juno Award winner Jess Moskaluke and a line up of of rising talent; including Andrew Hyatt, Cory Marks, Duane Steele, Eric Ethridge, Ghost Boy and JoJo Mason.

The #REDNEK Music Fest tour is set to kick off Feb. 21 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. The first round of dates will cover western Canada into the spring, with an eastern Canadian round of shows expected to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 15, including those for the SOEC show.

Additional information will be posted at gordbamford.com

The tour coincides with Bamford’s latest single, “To Get To You” featuring Moskaluke and the success of his previous single #REDNEK, both from his forthcoming ninth studio album.

The theme #REDNEK inspired him to produce a tour consisting of like-minded artists.

“I’ve always wanted to do a traveling festival where you can hear a great variety of new music,” said Bamford in a release about the schedule. “I want to hit as many towns in this country as possible. The shows will predominantly be in arenas, but we’re not afraid to go to smaller towns with more intimate venues. I’m very excited to share the stage with the highly talented Jess Moskaluke and to sing our new duet for the fans.”

Moskaluke shared those sentiments, adding: “I’m thrilled to be joining Gord on his #REDNEK cross Canada tour. Gord has an incredibly loyal fan base, and I can’t wait to get back out on the road to share some new music we’ve been working on as well as some fan favourites, with everyone.”

This year has proven to be a busy one for Bamford with MusiCounts announcing him as the 2019-2020 recipient of the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award, presented by The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation. The award recognizes individuals who have had an extraordinary impact on music education and MusiCounts over the course of its history.

Since 2014, Gord Bamford and the Gord Bamford Foundation have donated $200,000 to MusiCounts to support school music programs, the largest donation ever received from an artist in MusiCounts’ history.

These donations provide instruments grants to children across Canada and give generations of students the opportunity to enjoy the incredible benefits of music in school.

Bamford was at the SOEC earlier this year but instead of playing on stage he was playing on the ice as part of the Pics & Sticks hockey and golf fundraiser organized by former NHLer Kevin Primeau.

For the other musicians joining the tour, Hyatt was named “Artist to Watch by Entertainment Tonight Canada and Marks mixes the twang of country music with the hard-hitting stomp of rock and roll.

Steele has been one of Canada’s most highly regarded country artists since he first came on the scene during the mid-1990s.

The Hines Creek, Alta. native has won multiple CCMA awards and has toured with Shania Twain, Trisha Yearwood, Terri Clark and others. His latest single is “Breathing Your Air.”

GhostBoy are Denis Dufresne and Aaron Young, two multiple award-winning, session and live musicians who have performed on global stages and recorded or toured with hundreds of artists.

Eric Ethridge of Sarnia, Ontario was recently nominated for the 2019 CCMA Rising Star award on the strength of his Top 40 single “If You Met Me First.”

Tickets for the Penticton show are available at the SOEC at the Valley First box office, charge by phone 1-877-SOEC-TIX (763-2849) or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com

General admission for floor section is 19 years-plus and reserved seating floor and bowl is all ages.

