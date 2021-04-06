‘Penticton-Opoly’ to hit the shelves soon

Penticton is getting its very own Monopoly-themed board game

Penticton is getting its very own Monopoly-themed board game.

“Penticton-Opoly” takes an original spin on the classic version of Monopoly by making the locations for sale parts of the Penticton community.

The game features many famous local spots like the Penticton Art Gallery, The Book Shop, Skaha Lake Park and many more. The most expensive property is the Downtown Penticton space at $425.

The new limited-edition board game, launched by Canadian-owned company Outset Media, will be available next week at Walmart Canada.

Penticton is one of many communities across Canada getting their own versions of Monopoly released this year.

“These games were created to help people appreciate some things they cherish about their community,” said Outset Media senior vice-president Jean-Paul Teskey in a press release.

