Photo gallery: Rocking night with Shinedown

Shinedown, In This Moment, One Bad Son and 10 Years performed at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Penticton concert-goers were the first to hear a previously unreleased song as U.S. rock band Shinedown took the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on March 27.

Opening for the band were 10 Years, One Bad Son and In This Moment.

Here are some concert-goer reviews and photos:

What a show! #inthismoment #penticton

👧On her feet, eyes fixated, and her mouth singing along to the songs she knows and loves…memories were made this night at her first show…she has been baptised into the legion of rockdom🤘..no longer wondering what it's like to see the and feel the music as it hits you right into your soul….and she got a shirt!😁🤘👍@shinedown @inthismomentofficial Dad win😉 . . . @southokanaganeventscentre #shinedownnation #shinedown #thesingledadfiles #babesfirstconcert #shinedown #music #photography #instapic #picture #pictures #snapshot  #instagood #picoftheday #photooftheday #focus #capture #moment #hdr #hdrspotters #hdrstyles_gf #hdri #hdroftheday #hdriphonegraphy #penticton #kelowna #okanagan #bc #explorebc

Awesome show last night! #inthismoment #shinedown #onebadson

