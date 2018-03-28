Photo gallery: Rocking night with Shinedown

Shinedown, In This Moment, One Bad Son and 10 Years performed at the South Okanagan Events Centre

U.S. rockers Shinedown performed at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on March 27. Kristi Patton/Western News

Penticton concert-goers were the first to hear a previously unreleased song as U.S. rock band Shinedown took the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on March 27.

Related: Shinedown to debut new music in Penticton

Opening for the band were 10 Years, One Bad Son and In This Moment.

Here are some concert-goer reviews and photos:

kristi.patton@pentictonwesternnews.com