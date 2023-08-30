PHOTOS: Fun on day one of Armstrong IPE

Among the many events at the 2023 Armstrong IPE is the competitions for commercial and agriculture vendors. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star) The Hat Trick band, consisting of three Vernon members, and one from Lumby, entertained the afternoon crowd on Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star) Heather Kakofke and her grandson, Cooper, take a ride on the Super Slide during day one of the 2023 Armstrong IPE. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star) The ever-popular ferris wheel at the 2023 Armstrong IPE. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star) Grand champion hog winner Boone Davidson poses with his trophy after the conclusion of the swine competition. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star) Flowers adorn a table at the horticultural exhibit at the 2023 Armstrong IPE. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star) A lone rider gallops on a horse in one of the rings at the 2023 Armstrong IPE. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star) All competitors of the swine competition pose for a photo after the conclusion of their event at the 2023 Armstrong IPE. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star) The feature breed horses are kept in a stable, prior to their showings at the 2023 Armstrong IPE.(Bowen Assman - Morning Star) Screaming riders enjoy a thrilling spin on one of the numerous carnival rides available at the 2023 Armstrong IPE. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star) Grand Champion Hog Elvis Pigsley – who ain’t nothin’ but a downed hog here – takes a break from the attention at the IPE on opening day, Wednesday, Aug. 30. The hunk of burning love did it his way with the help of his Armstrong 4H owner, Boone Davidson, 10, left. The fair continues all weekend, with the final day Sunday. See page A8 in The Morning Star newspaper for a look at another historic prized pig. (Bowen Assman/ Morning Star)

No parade, no problem at the 2023 Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 was the opening day of the IPE, and despite the late news of the cancellation to the popular parade, day one went off without a hitch.

The IPE was busy in the afternoon, with fun for the whole family, including food, carnival games, horticulture, agriculture exhibitions along with numerous other displays and shows.

In 2023, the swine, calf and goat competitions made their return, for the first time since 2019.

“It was so great to see the return of these events for the kids,” said Kelly Brown, a leader at the Armstrong Multi 4-H Club.

The 4-H is a group that aims to teach young people how to become productive, self-assured adults through agriculture.

“The 4-H teaches the kids several lessons,” Brown said. “The main act of buying an animal (pig, calf or goat), helping to take care of it, breed it, show it, then sell it is incredibly rewarding.”

Members are typically in the group from as young as nine, to 19.

The swine competition got underway on the first day of the IPE, with kids (who own the animal) showing the pigs around a small stage. They are judged on the pigs’ breeding traits, such as growth, degree of muscling, leanness, and structure.

The animals will be auctioned off on Friday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.

Visit armstrongipe.com and check out The Morning Star newspaper and online for more information on the other events at the exhibition, which takes place until Sunday, Sept. 3.

