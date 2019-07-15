PHOTOS: Okanagan MetalFest event rocks

Festival goers lend their hands to lift a man in a wheelchair closer to the stage during the annual Armstrong MetalFest music event on the weekend at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)

Huge crowds had a blast in Armstrong.

The 11th annual Armstrong MetalFest had heads banging at the Hassen Arena to the sounds of a half-dozen local Okanagan bands joining national and international talent.

This year’s lineup featured headliners Origin, along with goblin tyrants Nekrogoblikon and an onslaught of more than 30 bands including Parisian extreme metallers Betraying the Martyrs (full lineup is listed below).

When not enjoying the music, festival goers had a chance to stay on-site as the IPE Grounds were used for camping, and entertainment such as Thrash Wrestling was also on-hand.

Armstrong MetalFest 2019 local line-up:

Origin (Kansas/California/New York);

Nekrogoblikon (Los Angeles, CA);

Betraying The Martyrs (Paris);

WAKE (Calgary, AB);

Entheos (Santa Cruz, CA);

Within Destruction (Slovenia);

Centuries of Decay (Toronto);

Sentinels (New Jersey)

• Odinfist (Armstrong)

• Apollyon (Kelowna)

• Arkenfire (Kelowna)

• Nomad (Enderby)

• Death Machine (Kelowna)

• Indecipherable Noise (Peachland).



