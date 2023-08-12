PHOTOS: Tribute to some of music’s best rock Penticton Peach Festival

(Brennan Phillips/Western News)(Brennan Phillips/Western News)
(Brennan Phillips/Western News)(Brennan Phillips/Western News)
(Brennan Phillips/Western News)(Brennan Phillips/Western News)
(Brennan Phillips/Western News)(Brennan Phillips/Western News)
(Brennan Phillips/Western News)(Brennan Phillips/Western News)
(Brennan Phillips/Western News)(Brennan Phillips/Western News)
(Brennan Phillips/Western News)(Brennan Phillips/Western News)

The 76th Penticton Peach Festival is in full swing and some of the province’s top tribute bands are making the most out of this year’s celebrations.

Tributes to Fleetwood Mac, ABBA and the Eagles played the Peters Bros. Main Stage at Okanagan Lake Park on Friday, Aug. 11.

The Western News’ Brennan Phillips was there to capture the action.

After Doug and the Slugs open for 54-40 on Saturday night, Aug. 12, all-star tribute bands return to the main stage on Sunday to wrap up this year’s edition of the beloved festival.

13 Broken Bones, a Penticton-based tribute band, play rock tunes from the 1960s to 1990s at 2 p.m., before acts that pay tribute to the Tragically Hip and AC/DC play the park at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

A full Penticton Peach Festival schedule can be found here.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

EntertainmentPenticton

