Pianos return to Kelowna parks

The Pianos in Parks program was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic

If you’ve been around Kelowna’s parks over the past couple of weeks, you may have noticed pianos beginning to pop-up once again.

Festivals Kelowna has begun its Pianos in Parks initiative after the COVID-19 pandemic had initially postponed it.

The pianos are back — and will remain through the summer — but extra precautions are being taken this year to keep things clean and sanitary.

The number of pianos has been reduced from eight to just five and specific locations were chosen to ensure staff are readily available to easily clean the instruments. Each piano will be cleaned at least three times a day and all contain safety-oriented signage.

Pianos are located in the following areas:

Art Walk

Rotary Centre for the Arts

NEW – Queensway (near public washroom building; maintained in collaboration with People Employment Services)

Stuart Park

Roxby Park (maintained in collaboration with URBA)

Festivals Kelowna encourages people to listen to the music from a safe distance.

If you find a piano in need of cleaning, call 778-214-7784.

