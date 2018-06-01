The fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo returns to Vernon July 28-29. (Photo submitted)

Pipes blaring in anticipation for Okanagan Military Tattoo

Fifth annual event returns July 28-29

Imagine if Hollywood decided to create an old-fashioned epic motion picture with a patriotic theme and you had a chance to see it performed live.

“A huge cast, stunning costumes, intricate choreography, a dramatic musical soundtrack, moments of sheer spectacle, stirring pride and patriotism, something to make you laugh, something to make you cry, all in an amazing show that flies by way too fast,” said Derek Hall, spokesperson.

“That’s the Okanagan Military Tattoo.”

The term tattoo evolved from a European tradition dating back to the 17th century when low country innkeepers would cry “Doe den tap toe, turn off the taps” as the fifes and drums of the local regiment signalled a return to quarters.

Today, the word tattoo refers to a ceremonial performance of military music by massed bands. Each tattoo is influenced by the culture and traditions of the country they represent. Fans of the massed spectacles of music might flock to the world’s great tattoos: the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland, the Basil Tattoo in Switzerland and the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo in Halifax. But the greatest Tattoo in Western Canada is the Okanagan Military Tattoo.

The fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo, Vernon’s largest annual indoor event, will take place July 28 at 7 p.m. and July 29 at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

The tattoo will feature more than 500 performers including massed pipes and drums, precision drills, highland dancers and more. Headliners this year include the 133d US Army National Guard Band from Washington State, the Regimental Band of the 15th Field Artillery from Vancouver. The Salvation Army Brass Band will participate in the Tribute to the Veterans segment of the two-hour tattoo program.

Tickets to the Okanagan Military Tattoo are on sale through the TicketSeller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca. Special pricing is available for groups of 10 or more and all seating is reserved.

Related: Okanagan Military Tattoo gears up for year five

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Do not go without a donut today

Just Posted

Kelowna school trustee won’t seek re-election

Chris Gorman to end 7-year run on school board

Premier finally ready for tax talk with mayors of Kelowna and West Kelowna

John Horgan says he’ll meet mayors in the Okanagan later this month to discuss the speculation tax

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for Kelowna woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Flood protection measures along Kelowna lakeshore needed

The operations centre is predicting a windy weekend

Coldstream resident honoured for 150 blood donations

The first time David Stacey walked into a clinic, his blood started pumping

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Policy victory for North Okanagan chamber

Policy for effective meat inspection systems for community-scale livestock producers is renewed

Okanagan Library unveils new 3D printer

Printer workshops planned for local branches this summer

Pipes blaring in anticipation for Okanagan Military Tattoo

Fifth annual event returns July 28-29

Cory Vallee found guilty of first degree murder of Red Scorpion gangster

Vallee has been found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to murder

Pick Kelowna’s growth path to 2040

Residents can participate in Official Community Plan update process

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Wineology: Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s new bi-weekly column

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

Most Read