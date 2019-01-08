Popular children book characters coming to Kelowna

Popular children book characters will be making an appearance in Kelowna on Jan. 12 and Jan. 19 at the Kelowna Chapter’s Indigo at Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

Captain Underpants and new superhero Dog Man will be making special appearances as part of a IndigoKids presentations. Families are welcomed on Jan. 12 for activities and to meet the new superhero Dog Man on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m at the shopping centre. A week later on Jan. 19, Captain Underpants will fly in for family fun at 1 p.m.

Story time, Dog Man and Captain Underpants inspired activities will be available free to at Orchard Park.

