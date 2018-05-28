Popular YouTube comic coming to Kelowna

Steve Hofstetter will be a Fernando’s Pub on Monday, June 4

Hofstetter has amassed more than 90 million views on YouTube. -Image: Steve Smith/stevehofstetter.com

By Matthew Abrey

One of YouTube’s most popular comics is coming to Kelowna next week.

With his YouTube channel amassing over 90 million views, Steve Hofstetter has established himself as a comic powerhouse online, as well as on radio and television.

The New York native will be gracing the Fernando’s Pub stage on Monday, June 4, as part of his Comedy Without Apology tour.

Hofstetter has made numerous appearances on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Comics Unleashed, White Boyz in the Hood, Comedy All-Stars, and Laughs, among others.

As a radio personality, he hosted Four Quotas, which aired twice per week on Sirius Satellite Radio, and The National Lampoon Radio Sports Minute (Or So), which aired in over 180 different markets.

Tickets start at $20, and a limited number are still available at www.eventbrite.ca/e/steve-hofstetter-comedy-without-apology-tickets-46157958697.