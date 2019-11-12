Pottery show supports Okanagan street nurse

A local potter is putting her passion to good use this weekend.

The fourth Annual Pottery Show and Sale by April Sheehan Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. will benefit the Cammy LaFleur Street Nurse Outreach Program which Turning Points administers. The sale takes place in Sheehan’s home, located at 1604 30th Ave., just in time for your Christmas shopping.

“I choose the Nurse Outreach program because I remember when it started in Vernon with Cammy LeFleur and being so thankful that someone was tending to the needs of the people that were so marginalized that they might not have the where-with-all to either physically or mentally to get to a doctor’s office,” said Sheehan. “When people are both down on their luck and ill or injured they absolutely need special attention, and it also takes a special type of person to be able to give that attention in a way that it is received by the people who need it. I am so very happy to be able to donate something towards helping those who provide the help to the ones who need it so very much.”

All of the sale items are handmade of original design with many one-of-a-kind pieces. The functional ware (mugs, bowls, plates) are food safe, dishwasher safe, microwave safe, as well as oven and freezer safe. Most of the pottery is wheel thrown but some hand built items are available as well.

A percentage of sales plus all profits will be donated to Sheehan’s charity of choice which this year is The Cammy LaFleur Street Nurse Outreach Program.

