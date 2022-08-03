Pride Week inclusion to shine in Vernon

The community is about to show its true colours.

Vernon is holding its first-ever Pride Week with a full week of events including flag raising at Vernon and Coldstream municipal halls, drag shows, evening speaker sessions, movies and a march Aug. 8 to 14.

“After the isolation of COVID it’s more important than ever to embrace community in all its diversity and support inclusion,” Vernon Pride Committee member Dawn Tucker said. “Having a Vernon Pride shows visibly to youth and to the rest of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community that not only are we welcome but we are supported by one another and the greater community. This is a wonderful time for residents of Vernon to show their support for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

Committee members are hopeful this is just the beginning of Vernon Pride, which will culminate into an annual event. Many events are open to all ages, for a full list visit the Vernon Pride Facebook page @vernonprideweek or see attached poster .

The week kicks off with a flag raising at Vernon City Hall at 1 p.m. Monday, repeated at the District of Coldstream at 2 p.m. followed by an all-ages meet-up at 6 p.m. at Furhouse Textiles Workshop with an Evening of Understanding.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch takes the big screen at Vernon Towne Cinema Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Pride-themed story time takes place Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., at Little Plum Children’s Boutique. A Community Panel on Understanding LGBTQ2s+ Language, Allyship as a Parent + Professional, Safe Practices for Gender Expression will be at Furhouse at 6 p.m., Aug. 10.

Pearl of Pride: an all-ages dragshow with Ella Lamoureaux and Wanda Lust goes Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m.

Friday features an all-ages Crafternoon with Pride Headgear at Furhouse from 1-4 p.m. followed by Queering Clothes Fix-It-Friday, 6 p.m.

A jam-packed Saturday begins with a Pride march to the Rainbow Crosswalk, 10-10:30 a.m., hosted by the grand marshall of pride. Following that will be Ella’s Drag Brunch, hosted by Ella Lamoureux, Rebellious Unicorns, and Martens Brewing, at 11:30 a.m. (ticketed event).

Throughout the day the Pride Plaza Extravaganza takes place, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on 30th Avenue at the Plaza. This family-friendly free gathering features crafting stations, live music, vendors, face painting, and more. The day concludes with the Fruitcake 2SLGTBQ dance party and drag shows, beginning at 7 p.m. hosted by Rebellious Unicorns and Funhouse (tickets through rebelliousunicorns.com).

A Very Gay Sunday Matinee and closing ceremonies wrap up the week Aug. 14, 2 p.m., at the Towne Cinema.

