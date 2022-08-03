Vernon Pride Committee members are eager to celebrate Pride Week with the community Aug. 8-14. (Contributed)

Pride Week inclusion to shine in Vernon

2SLGBTQIA+ community celebrate with events, flag raising, march and more

The community is about to show its true colours.

Vernon is holding its first-ever Pride Week with a full week of events including flag raising at Vernon and Coldstream municipal halls, drag shows, evening speaker sessions, movies and a march Aug. 8 to 14.

“After the isolation of COVID it’s more important than ever to embrace community in all its diversity and support inclusion,” Vernon Pride Committee member Dawn Tucker said. “Having a Vernon Pride shows visibly to youth and to the rest of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community that not only are we welcome but we are supported by one another and the greater community. This is a wonderful time for residents of Vernon to show their support for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

Committee members are hopeful this is just the beginning of Vernon Pride, which will culminate into an annual event. Many events are open to all ages, for a full list visit the Vernon Pride Facebook page @vernonprideweek or see attached poster.

The week kicks off with a flag raising at Vernon City Hall at 1 p.m. Monday, repeated at the District of Coldstream at 2 p.m. followed by an all-ages meet-up at 6 p.m. at Furhouse Textiles Workshop with an Evening of Understanding.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch takes the big screen at Vernon Towne Cinema Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Pride-themed story time takes place Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., at Little Plum Children’s Boutique. A Community Panel on Understanding LGBTQ2s+ Language, Allyship as a Parent + Professional, Safe Practices for Gender Expression will be at Furhouse at 6 p.m., Aug. 10.

Pearl of Pride: an all-ages dragshow with Ella Lamoureaux and Wanda Lust goes Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m.

Friday features an all-ages Crafternoon with Pride Headgear at Furhouse from 1-4 p.m. followed by Queering Clothes Fix-It-Friday, 6 p.m.

A jam-packed Saturday begins with a Pride march to the Rainbow Crosswalk, 10-10:30 a.m., hosted by the grand marshall of pride. Following that will be Ella’s Drag Brunch, hosted by Ella Lamoureux, Rebellious Unicorns, and Martens Brewing, at 11:30 a.m. (ticketed event).

Throughout the day the Pride Plaza Extravaganza takes place, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on 30th Avenue at the Plaza. This family-friendly free gathering features crafting stations, live music, vendors, face painting, and more. The day concludes with the Fruitcake 2SLGTBQ dance party and drag shows, beginning at 7 p.m. hosted by Rebellious Unicorns and Funhouse (tickets through rebelliousunicorns.com).

A Very Gay Sunday Matinee and closing ceremonies wrap up the week Aug. 14, 2 p.m., at the Towne Cinema.

READ MORE: Vernon city hall waves pride flag

READ MORE: Sexual assault response programs available in North Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Pride WeekVernon

 

Pride Week schedule of events

Previous story
VIDEO: Vernon featured on Amazing Race Canada

Just Posted

RCMP Supt. Kara Triance speaks to the media regarding a Statistics Canada report showing Kelowna had the country’s highest crime rate in 2021. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Visitor population not taken into account in high crime rates: Kelowna RCMP

(Photo - West Kelowna Warriors)
West Kelowna Warriors react to death of former ‘silent leader’

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected for the Okanagan Valley on June 27. (Pixabay image)
Okanagan to experience common, yet ‘dangerous’ summertime weather pattern

RCMP cruisers on scene at Global Fitness in Kelowna after a shooting on the morning of March 29, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Concerned citizens take action with ‘out of control’ crime in Kelowna