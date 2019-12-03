Prospera Place to host legendary rockers George Thorogood and the Destroyers in April

The classic rock band is most known for their hit song Bad to the Bone

George Thorogood and the Destroyers will have fans feeling bad to the bone when they visit Prospera Place in April.

Since 1975, George Thorogood has sold over 15 million albums, built an extensive catalog of classics and played more than 8,000 live shows. They broke records with their 50 dates/50 states tour, delivered landmark performances at Live Aid and on SNL and became mainstays of radio, MTV and stages worldwide for more than two generations.

For the past 45 years, George Thorogood has been rocking with no signs of slowing down. Now, in 2020 they are kicking things up a notch with their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock.

“If you’re content, you may as well be dead,” laughed George. “I think everyone has thoughts about retiring, but the phone keeps ringing. You want me and The Destroyers to come to your town, set up our gear, wear some badass clothes and play “Who Do You Love? End of conversation. Let’s Rock!”

George Thorogood and the destroyers remain at the top of their game. In 2018 alone, the band released a top-selling limited edition single for Record Store Day, saw the 180-gram vinyl re-issue for their legendary albums Bad to the Bone, Born To Be Dead and their Greatest Hits.

It’s on tour that George & The Destroyers flip the switch nightly, delivering a good old-fashioned rock and roll show that includes their signature hits Get a Haircut, Move it on Over, Who Do You Love and their definitive rock anthem Bad To the Bone.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers will rock Prospera Place on Sunday, April 19. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.selectyourtickets.com, the Prospera box office or by phone at (250)-762-5050.

