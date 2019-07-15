PROX:IMITY RE:MIX to showcase Kelowna’s LGBTQ2+ youth in dance performance

The project is the culmination of a two-week creation process led by Vancouver company MACHiNENOiSY

This weekend, Rotary Centre for the Arts is hosting PROX:IMITY RE:MIX, an interdisciplinary performance in dance, theatre, and new media that serves to challenge conforming representation of identity.

The project is the product of an intensive two-week creation process led by Vancouver-based contemporary dance company MACHiNENOiSY and features a group of local LGBTQ2+ youth and their allies.

“As directors of PROX:IMITY RE:MIX, our hearts and creative inspiration grow bigger each time we work on this project with LGBTQ2S+ youth. We are amazed and humbled by the honest and generous offering of each of the young performers here in Kelowna. Once again we bear witness to the power of artistic endeavour to unite us,” said Delia Brett and Daelik Hackenbrook, MACHiNENOiSY artistic director.

PROX:IMITY RE:MIX was created with and for LGBTQ2+ and allied youth to empower them with strategies and community support.

“This project has been incredible. I’ve bonded so much with our team and I never really want it to end!” said a youth participant of the event.

Another added, “I’ve really enjoyed this experience bonding with my teammates and meeting new peers that have taught me a lot about dance that I’ve never done before. Everyone here has been so nice – I love it here.”

PROX:IMITY RE:MIX will take place at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts on both Friday, July 19 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, July 20 at 2:00 pm and admission is by donation.

More information on PROX:IMITY RE:MIX can be found at MACHiNENOiSY’s webpage or the Facebook page for the event.

