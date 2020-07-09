Pure magic: live performances revived in Revelstoke

Arts Revelstoke’s first ever Guerrilla Gig was at the Interior Forestry Museum’s Riverside Forest Walk on July 8. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Jared Wayne played the acoustic guitar and sang. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Arts Revelstoke’s first ever Guerrilla Gig was at the Interior Forestry Museum’s Riverside Forest Walk on July 8. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Nik Winnitowy played the pedal steel as well as singing. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Jared Wayne played the acoustic guitar and sang. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Nik Winnitowy played the pedal steel as well as singing. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Arts Revelstoke’s first ever Guerrilla Gig was at the Interior Forestry Museum’s Riverside Forest Walk on July 8. The next gig will be held at a different, yet to be announced, location. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Interior Forestry Museum’s river side forest walk is already beautiful, add the smooth crooning of Jared Wayne and the haunting strums of a pedal steel guitar and it is downright magical.

Arts Revelstoke’s first Guerrilla Gig ever was held July 8 featuring Wayne and Nik Winnitowy. It wasn’t sunny but the rain held out.

Advice for future attendees, be ready for mosquitoes!

The gig’s are by ticket only and only 30 tickets are sold in order to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions on events.

Though the artist is announced the week before, tickets are only on sale Sundays at noon and the location of the event is not released until the day before.

The gig’s are Arts Revelstoke’s alternative to Summer Street Fest, which usually takes place every night all summer in Grizzly Plaza and was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Intimate and secretive, the gigs will be featuring local talent all summer long.

