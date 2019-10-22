Quails’ Gate Estate Winery and Old Vines Restaurant in Kelowna. (Quails’ Gate)

Quails’ Gate Winery to celebrate 30 year anniversary

A limited amount of tickets are available for the event

As its 30th anniversary looms, West Kelowna’s Quails’ Gate Winery has announced its celebratory plans.

Limited tickets will be available for the event, which will include live music from local artist Andrew Allen, culinary delights, new and vintage library wines, strolling entertainment and a wine-infused cocktail bar.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to friends, family and wine lovers to join us at this exciting event,” said Tony Stewart, CEO and proprietor of Quails’ Gate Winery.

“We are thrilled to showcase the best of Quails’ Gate’s culinary, viticulture and winemaking history — and throw one exciting party — to celebrate our milestone year.”

VIP access is available for the event and will include, early entry to the event and a meet and greet with the Stewart family and winemakers over canapés. The official launch and first tasting of Quails’ Gate’s new Collector Series Clone 220 Chenin Blanc will also take place during the VIP reception.

The event will be hosted at the winery (3303 Boucherie Road in West Kelowna) on Nov. 22 and begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets and more information are available at quailsgate.com. Prices start at $150 for general entry or $190 for VIP access (inclusive of gratuity); special pricing is available for Quails’ Gate Wine Club members.

READ MORE: Pug-O-Ween 2019 to take Kelowna dog park by snort

READ MORE: Money laundering inquiry commission announces Kelowna meeting

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ballet in Big Apple for Okanagan teen

Just Posted

Rockets continue road trip Wednesday night in Prince Geroge

Kelowna dropped game one of their four game road-trip on Saturday against Kamloops

Quails’ Gate Winery to celebrate 30 year anniversary

A limited amount of tickets are available for the event

Hundreds attend first annual climate and food conference in Kelowna

Over 25 industry experts spoke at the two-day event

Kelowna Gospel Mission hosts street-hockey game to fight homelessness stigma

The hockey game was filmed to bring more attention to homelessness in the Okanagan

Pug-O-Ween 2019 to take Kelowna dog park by snort

Calling all pug-owners and Halloween lovers!

BC SPCA: From walking dogs to sponsoring galas

The Canadian Jewelry Exchange is a sponsor for this year’s gala

Estheticians can’t be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. tribunal rules

Langley transgender woman Jessica Yaniv was ordered to pay three salon owners $2,000 each

Two youth arrested in UBC carjacking at gunpoint, after being spotted in stolen Kia

‘A great deal of credit is due the alert person who called us,’ said North Vancouver Sgt. Peter DeVries

South Okanagan man charged following armed standoff gets bail

Information on the proceedings is limited due to publication ban

People’s Party of Canada’s anti-immigration views ‘didn’t resonate’ with voters: prof

Party was formed on anti-immigration, climate denying views in 2018

Windstorm knocks out power for 10,000 in north and central B.C.

Power slowly being restored, BC Hydro says

Behind the blue and white Carnival clown mask

Toshie Okada is named October’s Respect Works Here Community Champion

Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

British Columbia Securities Commission issues warning about scheme selling virtual shares

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

Most Read