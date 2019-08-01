A Hawk aircraft flying over Hamilton, Ontario. (Royal Canadian Air Force)

RCAF announces flybys for Okanagan Dream Rally in Kelowna

Two RCAF CT-155 Hawks will flyby to kick off the Okanagan Dream Rally

Two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CT-155 Hawks will flyby Kelowna on Sunday morning to kick off the Okanagan Dream Rally.

The first flyby will take place over “The Sails” at approximately 10:30 a.m. and the second will take place over the William R. Bennett Bridge at approximately 10:45 a.m. marking the start of the rally.

The aircraft will reach as low as 500 feet above the highest obstacle on the route before zooming back up to a normal flying altitude.

The RCAF carefully plan and control these sorts of flybys for public safety. The demonstrations are also weather dependent.

