Record number of Okanagan artists support Caetani auction

Splash of Red online event on now

This special pet portrait has already sold for $350 in the Splash of Red online auction. (Shannon Wylie art)

Time is running out to get your hands on some unique art in support of a culturally significant centre.

The Splash of Red charity auction is underway until Aug. 13, with a ‘buy now’ option expiring Friday, Aug. 7. The event, which has been forced to move online due to the pandemic, is a major fundraiser for Vernon’s Caetani Centre.

While the event has gone online, the support from artists is at an all-time high.

“This year we have more pieces than ever before,” Caetani’s AJ Jaeger said. “We already sold five peices straight out.”

To check out the 35 works of art, visit splashofred.caetani.org or make an appointment to view the artwork live on display in the Caetani Studio Gallery. You can also check out videos of the art and the artists online.

